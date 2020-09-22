Alex Telles Pushing For Man United Move; Porto Willing To Sell For Around £23m

Man United have stepped up their pursuit of an Alex Telles transfer in recent weeks as the Red Devils look to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline. A left-back has been one of the critical areas where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve the team, with the Porto left-back aimed at adding much-needed competition to Luke Shaw. The Red Devils are known to have made progress with Porto in the last 48 hours in negotiations, with the 27-year-old out of contract next summer.

Alex Telles to Man United: Red Devils closing in on £23m deal for Porto left-back

According to Man United transfer news reports, the Red Devils are closing on an Alex Telles transfer, with the Brazilian keen on moving to Old Trafford. The Alex Telles to Man United deal is likely to cost the Premier League outfit a mere £23m, with the left-back entering the final year of his contract in Portugal. The Red Devils were hopeful of offering Diogo Dalot in exchange for an Alex Telles transfer, but Porto have quashed those advances, and have confirmed they will only accept an offer if their asking price is met in full.

A Bola disclosed the details of the Alex to Man United deal, reporting that the 27-year-old has accepted a contract worth €4m per year. This will see him nearly quadruple his earnings from Porto. However, there has been no fee agreed yet between the two parties for an Alex Telles to Man United deal.

Further talks are expected over a possible deal for Alex Telles this week. He has a release clause of £36.7m but FC Porto are willing to sell for around £23m. Telles has made it clear he wants to join #mufc and is hoping for a breakthrough in talks this week #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 22, 2020

The Alex Telles to Man United deal comes in an after the Red Devils missed out on a move for Sergio Reguilon. The former Real Madrid left-back joined Tottenham after Man United officials were unwilling to insert a buyback clause in his contract. If a deal for Alex Telles is agreed, it will mark the second piece of business this summer, with the Red Devils having already signed Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

Meanwhile, The Guardian claims Telles is 'hopeful' of completing his move to Old Trafford this summer. The Alex Telles transfer rumours intensified after Man United's dismal 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. Luke Shaw, while speaking to the press, admitted that the Red Devils might need new additions to strengthen the squad and Telles will arrive as direct competition for the 25-year-old.

(Image Courtesy: Alex Telles Instagram)