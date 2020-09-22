Luis Suarez Transfer: Barcelona Star Tipped To Join Atletico Madrid; Morata To Juventus

Juventus seem to have dropped out of the race to sign Luis Suarez as it is unlikely that they can sort out his passport issues. As a result, the Bianconeri have turned their attentions towards bringing in Alvaro Morata on loan. Atletico Madrid has emerged as a new destination for the former Barcelona man as reports have confirmed Los Rojiblancos as contenders to complete the Luis Suarez transfer.

Luis Suarez transfer: Barcelona star tipped to join Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has agreed to a Barcelona exit and has his contract has reportedly been terminated, but is yet to be confirmed by the club. According to Spanish outlet Deportes Auatro, Suarez has verbally agreed to join Atlético Madrid with Barcelona set to allow him to leave on a free transfer. Atletico Madrid have reportedly offered the Uruguay international a two-year contract to lure him to the capital after new boss Barca Ronald Koeman made it clear to Suarez that he is not a part of his plans this season.

Also Read | Luis Suarez Transfer To Juventus OFF, Confirms Director Paratici Amid Atleti Talks

Atletico Madrid are looking for someone who can strengthen the squad in front of goal and see the Barcelona maverick as a possible solution. Reports suggest that the club is preparing for the arrival of Suárez as they prepare to let go of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is reportedly in Turin to complete a loan move to Serie A heavyweights and his former team, Juventus.

Morata to Juventus?

Alvaro Morata is being eyed by Juventus for a return to the club and is on the verge of a return to Turin. The Spanish striker spent two years with the Bianconeri from 2014 to 2016. Most recent reports expect Morata to arrive in Turin this evening, ahead of medical checks tomorrow morning and suggest that it will be a one-year loan deal with an option to extend the loan for another year.

Juventus are now in talks with Atlético Madrid to sign Álvaro Morata! €10m loan + €45m buy option offered to Atlético.



Atléti are now seriously considering to sell Morata because Luis Suarez is close to be the new striker. He’s ready to leave #FCB as a free agent 🚨 @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona Willing To Pay Off Luis Suarez’s Contract To Speed Up His Exit But Face Issues

Barcelona transfer news: Outgoings begin as Bluagrana eye Sergino Dest

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Arturo Vidal while PAOK FC have reached an agreement for the loan of Moussa Wague for the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Nelson Semedo is all set to join Wolves. His move is expected to be confirmed this week. Barcelona will now turn their attention towards signing Ajax's Sergino Dest as Semedo's replacement.

❗ Agreement with @Inter for the transfer of @kingarturo23. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2020

Also Read | Who Is Alexander Sorloth? Crystal Palace Flop Being Chased By Man United, Spurs & Leipzig

Also Read | 'I Am Like Benjamin Button', Jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Milan Dismantle Bologna

Image Credits: Luis Suarez, Alvaro Morata Twitter