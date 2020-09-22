Man United's £47 Million Fee For Bruno Fernandes Was From Summer Transfer Budget: Report

Manchester United and particularly the Glazer family have been heavily criticized for their transfer activity (or lack thereof) this season. With Donny van de Beek the only arrival this summer from Ajax, the club has failed to complete deals for the majority of the names doing the rounds in Man United transfer news. With time running out, fans and pundits have blamed the club management for failing to match their rivals when it comes to transfer spend. Now, a report shedding light on the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee suggests that the Man United budget for the summer may have been impacted by the Portuguese’s arrival in January.

Bruno Fernandes transfer fee taken from summer Man United budget

Bruno Fernandes has lit up the Premier League since his arrival in January. The playmaker has quickly become one of the most important players for the Manchester United side since his £47 million move from Sporting CP. In just 23 appearances for his new club, Bruno Fernandes has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists.

📝 — The £47 million down payment for Bruno Fernandes in January came out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer budget for the ongoing transfer window #mufc #mujournal



Twitter account United Journal, which provides Man United transfer news, recently revealed that the £47 million Bruno Fernandes transfer fee was part of the club’s 2020 summer transfer budget. Several reports covering Man United transfer news as early as February had discussed how the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee was set to impact Man United’s summer budget adversely. Even Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had addressed the concerns earlier, admitting that the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee will affect the club's summer business.

Man United budget to reduce further with Fernandes clause triggered

However, it wasn’t only the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee which has severely impacted Man United’s summer budget. A report in A Bola in February had disclosed how the club will have to pay a total of £9 million if Bruno Fernandes makes 20 appearances for the club and Man United secure Champions League football. With both of those clauses triggered, the payments for the same are set to dent the Man United budget further.

With news that the Bruno Fernandes transfer fee reduced the club’s budget for the summer making its way online, several fans took to Twitter to react to the development. Many fans blamed Man United chief executive Ed Woodward for failing to bring in players this season. Despite Man United transfer news linking the club to several players such as Porto’s Alex Telles, Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and even Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, the Red Devils have failed to complete any of these transfers.

