Ed Woodward Net Worth: How Much Is The Much-maligned Man United CEO Worth?

Manchester United fans are far from pleased with how their Premier League campaign began and much of their frustration has been aimed at the club hierarchy for the lack of activity in the transfer market. The Red Devils have failed to agree on a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho despite beginning negotiations early in the summer, while they have seen other targets including Thiago and Sergio Reguilon join their Premier League rivals.

Man United CEO Ed Woodward has been termed as the main culprit for the club's drop in standards since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with many former players including Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand taking potshots at him in recent weeks. Here's a look at the Ed Woodward net worth and his salary at the club.

Also Read: Smalling Could End Up Playing For Man United As Club Decides Against Signing New CB

Ed Woodward net worth: Ed Woodward salary

The Ed Woodward net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of the Ed Woodward net worth comes from his earnings as Man United CEO. According to a report by The Times earlier this year, the Ed Woodward salary figure is a massive £3.16m, more than any other Premier League director.

The Ed Woodward salary figure was part of the £6.8m paid to their 12 directors. The report also mentioned that Woodward's wages had dropped by £1m from the previous year. The 48-year-old has been involved with the Red Devils for the better part of 15 years and is close friends with the Glazer family. Woodward had helped the Glazers secure their takeover of Manchester United and has been part of the club hierarchy ever since.

Also Read: Who Is Alexander Sorloth? Crystal Palace Flop Being Chased By Man United, Spurs & Leipzig

Ed Woodward net worth: Ed Woodward Cheshire house

According to reports, the Man United CEO owns a five-bedroom property situated in Knutsford, Cheshire. Reports suggest that Ed Woodward's Cheshire house has been put up for sale and has been listed by Savills for a guide price of £2 million. The mansion received a lot of media attention when a group of angry Man United fans attacked the property in January.

A hooded gang of around 20 people launched flares and a smoke bomb at the house, while some in attendance were heard chanting 'he's going to die' while dialling the intercom. Woodward and his family, including his wife and two children, were not inside the property during the incident.

Also Read: 'I Am Like Benjamin Button', Jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Milan Dismantle Bologna

Also Read: Man United's £47 Million Fee For Bruno Fernandes Was From Summer Transfer Budget: Report

Disclaimer: The above Ed Woodward net worth figure has been sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Ed Woodward net worth figure or the Ed Woodward salary figure.

(Image Courtesy: Manutd.com)