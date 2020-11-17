Alex Telles Recovers From COVID-19, Set To Join Brazil National Team In Uruguay

The Brazil national football team have struggled with injuries of late, with the likes of Neymar Jr and Philippe Coutinho skipping international break. Besides, Manchester United defender Alex Telles was excluded from the national team after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago. But the defender has been cleared of the virus and will be able to join Brazil football team with immediate effect.

Also Read | Alex Telles tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, but Solskjaer insists defender has no symptoms

Alex Telles recovery from COVID-19 complete

Alex Telles, who was roped in from FC Porto only this summer, made his debut for the Red Devils against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. But he was subsequently left out of the game against RB Leipzig, much to the dismay of the club's fans. Following a thumping victory over the Bundesliga giants, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Alex Telles coronavirus test turned out positive.

Amid two weeks of uncertainty surrounding Alex Telles COVID-19 recovery, the Brazil football federation (CBF) has provided an update on the same. The CBF in a statement have confirmed Alex Telles recovery from COVID-19 is complete. “After a negative result in his last test, Alex Telles will travel with the squad to Uruguay", said CBF in an official release.

Also Read | Man United proceed with formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus seem ready to sell?

Alex Telles Brazil call-up on the cards

Man United have also released an official statement on Alex Telles coronavirus test turning negative. The statement read, "The club is checking on the situation regarding Alex Telles and will assess the defender upon his return to Manchester from international duty later this week."

ℹ️ An update on Alex Telles.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2020

Brazil are set to play Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Tite's men are leading the qualifier charts in South America with nine points in three games. The qualifiers follow the round-robin format for the continent to determine the teams that will participate in the highest football competition, which has been scheduled to be played in Qatar in 2022.

Also Read | Man United financial results released one day earlier due to US-based company's blunder

Luis Suarez tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Brazil clash

Brazil have managed to defeat the likes of Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela. Meanwhile, their immediate opponents, Uruguay, have suffered a major blow ahead of the much-anticipated clash. The Uruguayan football federation has revealed that Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has contracted the novel coronavirus and will miss out on the Brazil clash.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino interested in Man United, Chelsea job if there's a managerial change

Image courtesy: Alex Telles Instagram