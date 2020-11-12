Mauricio Pochettino Interested In Man United, Chelsea Job If There's A Managerial Change

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly watching Chelsea and Manchester United as the Argentine eyes a return to management. Pochettino has been out of action since being sacked by Tottenham last year, with the Argentine recently admitting that he is ready to return to management. Now, media reports speculating on Mauricio Pochettino’s next destination have revealed a list of clubs the 48-year-old would be interested in managing.

Mauricio Pochettino next job could be at Man United or Chelsea

Ornstein also spoke on the Poch speculation:



"Pochettino is waiting and watching very closely. United, Manchester City, maybe PSG, Chelsea and others to see whats going to happen there."



Seems like Poch may not be on his way to United after all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNSh9yrpoM — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) November 12, 2020

The Athletic recently reported that although Mauricio Pochettino can't wait to return to management, the coach is happily waiting for the right opportunity. According to the publication, the Argentine boss is waiting and watching what happens at Chelsea and Man United as he continues to look for his next foray into management. The same report also disclosed that apart from the two clubs, the coach will also be open to taking charge of Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

This is not the first time Mauricio Pochettino’s name has been linked with Man United. The Argentine was heavily linked with the club a couple of years ago, while his name again propped up after the Red Devils lost to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir recently. It is widely believed that the Argentine will be the first choice in the event Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked.

Mauricio Pochettino had an offer from Barcelona late last year, but turned them down. He has been waiting for Manchester United. #MUFC — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) November 5, 2020

Another option mentioned by The Athletic is London club, Chelsea, with Frank Lampard currently halfway through his three-year contract. However, the Blues’ recent turn of form has quelled any rumours of an impending sack. Other options Pochettino is reportedly keeping eye on are Manchester City and PSG. While Pep Guardiola is yet to extend his deal with the club, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has come under fire in recent times whenever the French club’s performances take a turn for the worse.

The 48-year-old recently made an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, where he talked about his plans for the future. Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he can’t wait to go back and start working again soon. The coach conceded that he is looking forward to getting back in the game as he admitted that being away from it has been difficult since he loves football. Speaking about the pressures of being a manager at a top team, Mauricio Pochettino explained that there is no stress when one is working hard at the training ground and trying to prepare for matches.

Image Credits: AP, Manchester United website, Chelsea website