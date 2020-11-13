Man United Proceed With Formal Offer For Cristiano Ronaldo As Juventus Seem Ready To Sell?

Manchester United have been linked with a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer again as Juventus are reportedly keen on selling the Portuguese legend next summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will enter the final year of his contract in Turin next summer and the Old Lady are keen on getting gigantic wages off their books. Reports suggest that the Red Devils have seemingly made the move to bring their old hero back to Old Trafford, with interest from Paris Saint-Germain also mooted.

Cristiano Ronaldo to United? Red Devils make formal offer to Juve star's agent

According to reports from Sports Witness, Man United have made an approach for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese ace seemingly looking for a move away from Turin. The Red Devils have contacted the 35-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes and have formally inquired for the five-time Ballon d'Or and remain keen on bringing him back to Old Trafford. Reports suggest that Juventus will be willing to the former Real Madrid man if they fail to win the Champions League this season.

#mufc have already made a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, through Jorge Mendes. Juventus are willing to sell Ronaldo if they do not win the Champions League this season, to help decrease their wage bill #mulive [record, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 12, 2020

The Old Lady had sanctioned a €100 million move for the former Man United man in 2018 to harbour their ambitions of lifting the Champions League crown, but after two failed campaigns, doubts remain whether the 35-year-old can steamroll them to success. The Biaconeri have also suffered economically due to Cristiano Ronaldo's astronomical £540,000-a-week wages, and a sale in the summer looks likely for the Serie A champions. The 35-year-old won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, before moving to Italy and Juve hope that he can set the record straight this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United stats

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a successful six-year sojourn in the Premier League with Manchester United, where he developed into one of the world's finest footballers. The Portuguese legend won the Premier League title thrice, along with two League Cups, the FA Cup and the 2008 Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In 292 appearances for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals, and won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. During his stay in Manchester, the former Sporting Lisbon prodigy was named the PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season twice. The Portuguese international then subsequently moved to Real Madrid in 2009 after a protracted transfer saga, for a then-world record €94 million (£80 million).

(Image Courtesy: Uefa.com, Juventus Instagram)