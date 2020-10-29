Alex Telles Tests POSITIVE For Coronavirus, But Solskjaer Insists Defender Has No Symptoms

Fans were surprised to see new signing Alex Telles once again miss out as Manchester United cruised to a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The left-back made his debut last week in the win against Paris Saint-Germain but hasn’t featured for the club since. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an important update on the player after the Man United vs RB Leipzig game, as he revealed the Alex Telles COVID-19 news.

Alex Telles coronavirus test comes back positive

Ole confirms that Alex Telles has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery and a swift return to the group ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/vrNAZLPScx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2020

Speaking to the press after the Man United vs RB Leipzig game, Solskjaer conceded that Alex Telles has been out for a while. Disclosing the Alex Telles COVID-19 news, the Man United boss said that the player does not have any symptoms and is feeling fine. While the coach did not give any potential date for the Alex Telles return, Solskjaer admitted that they can't wait to have the player back.

After the Alex Telles COVID-19 news was confirmed by the coach, the player himself took to social media to thank the support he has been getting. Posting a picture of himself in a Man United shirt, Alex Telles thanked the fans for the lovely messages. Talking about his condition, Alex Telles wrote that he currently self-isolating and will soon be back with all his strength to help Manchester United.

Despite playing just 67 minutes at the Parc des Princes, many were impressed by Alex Telles’ ability on the ball. The left-back made the £13.6million move from Porto on deadline day and is renowned for his attacking ability. Many pointed out Alex Telles’ impressive set-piece delivery during the clash against PSG, as they hailed the defender for being a complete footballer.

Man United vs RB Leipzig: Hosts outclass German club

In a thoroughly dominating victory, Manchester United handed RB Leipzig their first loss since their 3-0 defeat to PSG in last season's Champions League semi-finals. The hosts dominated from start to finish, with Mason Greenwood scoring his first Champions League goal to give his side the lead in the first half. A second-half hattrick from Marcus Rashford and a late penalty from Anthony Martial wrapped things up, with the victory taking the Red Devils to the top of Group H with two wins from two.

Image Credits: Manchester United Twitter and Instagram