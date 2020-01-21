Kylian Mbappe Says He's 'Proud' Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For Using His Goal Celebration

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe revealed in a recent interview that he was pleased to see Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold copying his 'little brother' goal celebration. Trent Alexander-Arnold managed to find the back of the net in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Leicester City in December and then pulled off Mbappe's classic 'little brother' celebration. Alexander-Arnold orchestrated the boxing-day clash as he was involved in three of Liverpool's goals that day. The 21-year-old English defender is considered to be one of the best full-backs in the world and even Mbappe was proud after seeing Alexander-Arnold copying his trademark celebration.

Kylian Mbappe 'proud' of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kylian Mbappe, when asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration in a BBC interview, he said that"Yeah, I saw! I'm proud. This guy is amazing." Kylian Mbappe has recently been linked with Liverpool but that is just a speculation as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier suggested that signing the PSG superstar will be too expensive for them. However, the 21-year-old World Cup winner was full of praise for Liverpool. Mbappe in the interview stated that "They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

Trent Alexander Arnold vs Leicester:



2 Assists 🎯

1 Goal ⚽️

Confirmed Mbappe for 2020 🔥 #Liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/0UIReqlJmB — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 26, 2019

Kylian Mbappe looked very impressed by Liverpool's unbeaten streak in Premier League 2019-20 season. He added that it looks very easy to achieve what Liverpool have done in the season so far, but in reality, it's not. According to Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp's team are focused on winning crunch games. "Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager," added Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool next play Wolves in the Premier League on Matchday 24 while Kylian Mbappe's PSG will be involved in the Coupe de la Ligue.

