Alisson Becker Breaks Down As Roberto Firmino Is Baptised In A Swimming Pool, Watch Video

Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are known for their on-field performances. The two are also known to have a great off-the-field relationship. Both play together for Brazil as well. One such moment was captured recently that describes the close ties between the two.

Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were in tears after Firmino's baptism

Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are thought to be staunch followers of Christianity. Hence, when Firmino was baptised recently, Alisson Becker broke down in tears. Firmino shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen being baptised in a swimming pool, alongside many other people.

Roberto Firmino was baptised in a swimming pool with Alisson Becker in presence

Firmino is seen in a swimming pool while his teammate Alisson Becker is waiting for him. Firmino was also joined by his wife Larissa. After being baptised, Firmino and Larissa appear to be crying. Even Alisson Becker is in tears and he is standing behind the couple.

The caption (along with the video) was in Portuguese and it translates to: "I gave my failures and the victories I will give you too. My greatest title is Your Love Jesus. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away; behold, new things have come."

Liverpool will next play against Manchester United in the Premier League

The Liverpool-duo are enjoying a great campaign this season. Their side are leading in the Premier League having bagged 61 points in 21 games. The Reds have a 14-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool will next play against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19 2020.

Image Credit- Roberto Firmino Instagram