Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Hails Jurgen Klopp For Turning Players Into Superstars

Liverpool are arguably one of the best teams in the world of football right now. The Reds had a year to remember as they went on to win the Champions League. They ended 2019 without losing a single match in the Premier League.

Liverpool started their 2019-20 season where they left the previous season. Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to be beaten in the on-going season of the English top-tier league. They have booked their place in Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 draws. The credit for their success can be given to their boss - Jurgen Klopp.

"Liverpool are not buying superstars, they are making them" - Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also feels that Jurgen Klopp has changed the momentum for Liverpool in the past couple of years. Carragher believes that the reason for Liverpool's success is their progress with the players.

Carragher, while talking with Sky Sports, stated that Liverpool are constantly buying players with special abilities that no other club sees in them. He listed players Robertson from Hull. He also said that Georginio Wijnaldum was relegated with Newcastle, Mohamed Salah was a flop at Chelsea and Sadio Mane was playing for Southampton.

Former legend also believes that Liverpool are putting a lot of efforts in players with special talents. He added that the teams should work to improve the players once they buy them. The 41-year-old thinks that Jurgen Klopp doesn't get enough credit for the amount of work he is putting in Liverpool.

Liverpool won their last Premier League clash against Tottenham and are currently leading the points table with 14 points. They have a game in hand. The Reds will next play Manchester United on January 19, 2020.

#OnThisDay in 1997, Jamie Carragher made his Liverpool debut



Here he is, 22 years later, singing about Virgil van Dijk



— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 8, 2020

