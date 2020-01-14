Manchester City, Liverpool Set To Surpass Manchester United's Financial Muscle

Manchester United continue to be on the top of the Deloitte Money League amongst Premier League clubs. However, they risk losing the spot to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City after sub-par performances on the field. Manchester United are currently third in the Deloitte Money League behind LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Premier League champions Manchester City lose the fifth place to Paris Saint-Germain, while Champions League and current Premier League leaders Liverpool maintain their seventh place.

Manchester City, Liverpool set to overtake Manchester United's earnings

Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the second time in four seasons. The Old Trafford side have an annual revenue forecast that will slide as much as 11% from the previous year. The slide may put them behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool this year. It will knock United off the top spot in terms of Premier League clubs for the first time in 23 years.

Manchester City's treble, Liverpool's Champions League triumph helps them soar above Man Utd

Manchester City and Liverpool have been dominant in all competitions under the stern leadership of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp respectively. Manchester City won the domestic treble last season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and the League Cup. Klopp led Liverpool to their 6th Champions League title, while also mounting a serious Premier League title challenge. Manchester United, on the other hand, are still off track and are looking to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Premier League is by far the richest league in the world

English clubs make up eight of the top 20 teams. They are pulling in a collective turnover of $4.2 billion (£3.28 billion). Premier League’s success with global and domestic broadcast deals helped eight of its teams finish in Europe’s Top 20 Money League positions. The Bundesliga has three clubs on the list. Meanwhile, LaLiga has three clubs and Serie A boasts of four clubs on the list. Tottenham Hotspur moves to the eighth position. It is up by two places from last year. It is the most financially secure club in London. Chelsea are marginally behind their London neighbours in ninth, while Arsenal slip two places to 11th. West Ham United leapfrog Everton and are now at the 18th place. The Toffees have fallen to the 19th position.

