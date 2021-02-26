Alisson To Miss Father's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Travel Restrictions In Another Setback

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss his father's funeral in Brazil as the 28-year-old won't be unable to travel back to his native due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. Alisson's father, Jose Becker, passed away in a tragic swimming accident near his holiday home in Brazil on Wednesday, aged 57. Reports claim that the Liverpool star had been ‘trying ‘desperately’ to find a way to join his family in Brazil, but the COVID-19 travel restrictions and the fact his wife Natalia is 28 weeks into her pregnancy, have forced him to stay in the UK.

ALSO READ: Zidane Could Join Juventus As Pirlo's Struggle Continues, Real Madrid To Go For Mourinho?

Liverpool's Alisson Becker 'devastated' over being unable to attend father's funeral

According to reports from the Daily Mail, a source close to Alisson has stated that the Liverpool shot-stopper is 'devasted' by the fact that he won't be attending his father Jose's funeral in Brazil. It is believed that Alisson's elder brother, Muriel, who plies his trade at Fluminense, has already travelled to his parents’ home. However, the Reds' goalkeeper will be unable to join them due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose father drowned in a lake near his holiday home on Wednesday will sadly be unable to attend the funeral taking place in the coming days



Currently no direct flights from the UK to Brazil are permitted due to the pandemic



(🗞 Kev Palmer ) pic.twitter.com/9u8ZZFizmP — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) February 25, 2021

ALSO READ: AC Milan's Franck Kessie Dedicates goal To Atalanta Youth Player Who Died Of Cancer: WATCH

Brazil is currently a red-listed country due to the COVID-19 cases prevailing there, with travel to the South American state banned by the UK Government. It would also mean that Alisson would have been forced to spend ten days in quarantine upon his return to the UK, which made the trip impossible. Alisson, who reportedly spoke to his father every day prior to his passing, was determined to return to Brazil and was desperate for a solution. Unfortunately, on Thursday, he received the heartbreaking news that he wouldn't be able to travel. Alisson did, however, thank his fans and teammates for their supportive messages on social media.

ALSO READ: When Is The Europa League Draw? Europa League Round Of 16 Teams Confirmed

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday.



The thoughts of everybody at the club are with @Alissonbecker and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2021

How did Alisson's father die? No foul play suspected in Jose Becker's death

Reports from the Mirror suggest that Jose Becker tragically passed away in a swimming accident near his holiday home in Brazil on Wednesday. Jose was reported missing at around 5 PM local time on Wednesday after jumping into the dam near his property, near the town of Rincao do Inferno. Local police were called to the scene and his body was discovered later that night. Authorities have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and no foul play is suspected.

ALSO READ: Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Makes Incredible £130,000 donation To Fix Patrol Boat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also lost his mother, Elizabeth, last month and was unable to travel to Germany to attend her funeral due to the strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany.

Image Credits - Liverpool Twitter