Zidane Could Join Juventus As Pirlo's Struggle Continues, Real Madrid To Go For Mourinho?

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have tumbled in their title defence ever since the start of the season. Most recently, the Bianconeri stood hapless as FC Porto struck twice in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Lack of consistent performances under Andrea Pirlo has triggered talks of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's arrival. Meanwhile, Los Blancos might move in for Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Juventus news: Zidane to replace Pirlo?

Zidane's first stint with Real Madrid saw him guide the team to three successive Champions League titles, apart from a LaLiga glory. In his second stint, the Frenchman clinched his second LaLiga title as the Los Blancos manager. But he has been under the scanner this season.

Despite closing the gap to current league leaders Atletico Madrid and beating Atalanta away from home in the Champions League, Zidane's future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain. The manager no longer enjoys the trust of club president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid in big games this season:



• 3-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-0 vs Atletico.

• 1-0 vs Atalanta.

• 2-0 vs M’Gladbach.

• 2-0 vs Inter Milan.

• 3-2 vs Inter Milan.

• 1-0 vs Sevilla.



Zidane deserves credit. pic.twitter.com/EXFDL3Dbup — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 24, 2021

According to Don Balon, Zidane might take over Juventus next season. Indeed, he's regarded highly at the Allianz Stadium, courtesy of his successful stint, lasting from 1996 to 2001. Juventus' performance under Pirlo hasn't been impressive, with the club now concerned about their objective to win the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham stint under scanner, return to Real Madrid not ruled out

If Zidane does agree to return to the Allianz Stadium, then Real Madrid might attempt to rope in Mourinho. The Spurs manager marked off his first complete season with the Premier League outfit with initial success. But his side now languish away from the top four spots of the Premier League.

Mourinho has had a successful time at the Spanish capital. He is widely acknowledged for emerging triumphant in LaLiga during the 2011-12 season at a time when Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were wreaking havoc across Europe. Mourinho's title success ultimately led to Guardiola's sacking by the Blaugrana as well.

Pirlo record: Italian has racked up a 64.71% win rate

Meanwhile, Pirlo's struggle with the Old Lady continues. The manager, in his first very stint with any professional club, has managed 34 games from the sidelines. Under him, Juventus have racked up 22 victories, while losing out on five occasions across all competitions. Effectively, the Juventus manager has bagged a 64.71% win rate, but the team trail by current leaders Inter Milan by eight points, albeit a game in hand.

