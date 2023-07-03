'All Of A Sudden, I Hear Leo...': David Beckham Reveals How Inter Miami Signed Leo Messi

Lionel Messi made the biggest decision of his career in club football last month after the player decided not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and the tournament’s best player was reported to be returning to Camp Nou after leaving the French club for free this summer. But as the 36-year-old player is nearing an imminent retirement, he decided to take on a new challenge outside of Europe by joining David Beckham’s side Inter Miami in the MLS.

What did David Beckham reveal about Lionel Messi’s transfer?

David Beckham has revealed the reasons behind Inter Miami's move to sign Lionel Messi and the impact it has had on the club. Messi's decision to join MLS as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain surprised the football world, with many expecting him to return to Barcelona or receive lucrative offers from the Middle East. But the 36-year-old superstar opted for a fresh start in the United States, and Beckham, a former Manchester United legend and Inter Miami co-owner played a key role in making the deal happen. The former English footballer recounted his initial astonishment upon waking up to multiple texts about Messi's announcement at the 'Lessons in Leadership' programme.

A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to about a million messages on my phone. I was thinking, ‘What’s gone off? I don’t usually get this many messages.’ All of a sudden, I hear Leo has come out and announced he’s coming to Miami. Obviously, it wasn’t a surprise to me. I have always said, from the word go, that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the game to Miami, at whatever time of their careers, I would do that. I have always made that commitment to our fans. So when I hear that one of the best players — if not the best player — who has won everything in the game, who is still a great player, still young and still doing what he’s doing, wants to play for my team, it’s a massive moment for us.

Beckham emphasised his commitment to bringing the greatest players to Miami, regardless of their position in their careers, and his loyalty to the club's supporters. He saw the significance of having one of the game's finest and most successful players, who is still producing at a high level, join his squad, describing it as a watershed moment for Inter Miami.

Beckham's words demonstrate his desire to recruit great players to Inter Miami, as well as his opinion that Messi's presence will have a substantial influence on the club's performance. The star footballer's acquisition has sparked enthusiasm and enhanced the team's status in Florida and the larger footballing community.

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

According to the reports, Lionel Messi will be making his first-ever appearance for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. The Argentine footballer is currently taking time off after international duty and will soon be returning to action for the MLS club.