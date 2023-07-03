Manchester United legend offered bumper contract to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

As the transfer window is open, Saudi Pro League is splurging in an unprecedented leavening manner. The league that features Cristiano Ronaldo as its talisman, has welcomed many prominent names this season and is on its way to adding more. While Ronaldo is already scoring goals for fun at Al-Nassr, the club is now targetting his ex-Manchester United teammate to complement him in the impending season.

3 things you need to know:

Saudi Pro League is on the lookout for free agents

Al Nassr acquired the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Lionel Messi was also linked to join Saudi Pro League

Also Read | FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Drops Staggering Update About Neymar Jr's Return To Camp Nou

Manchester United legend may old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

While Lionel Messi's extraordinary deal could not materialise but with the likes of Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy, already reaped in, the Saudi Pro League has become a popular platform for European footballers to spend the remaining years of their respective careers. In the latest development. Moreover, the amounts they have been offered have so far proved to be unresistible for the players.

As per the latest development, David De Gea has been offered a £250,000 a week contract that could cause him to quit the Premier League. The future of the Spanish custodian is in jeopardy when it was discovered that United had changed their mind about his contract. The Athletic claims that De Gea and United had previously agreed to a new contract with dramatically lowered terms. But because the paperwork was never finished, United decided to amend the terms of the Spaniard's contract, including his salary. Then, according to reports, De Gea was informed that the original contract offer was no longer applicable and that fresh terms were now available, which would result in yet another substantial wage cut. The 32-year-old is currently a free agent and is unsure about his future plans.

Also Read | 'The Time Has Come': Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona Midfielder Cesc Fàbregas Announces Retirement

Last season, Al-Nassr came in second place in the Saudi Pro League, five points behind Kante and Benzema's new team, Al-Ittihad. Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea was also close to joining the club, but the midfielder failed his test due to a knee issue. Since then, Ziyech has received a contract offer on