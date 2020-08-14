Tottenham’s ‘All Or Nothing’ Final Trailer Leaked, Documentary To Be Aired On August 31

The eagerly-awaited Tottenham documentary, 'All or Nothing', is set to air on August 31. On Thursday night, a final trailer for the documentary was leaked but quickly removed. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was heard telling his players, "You are a team of good guys, but the good guys never win anything." The 'All or Nothing' documentary will showcase behind-the-scenes footage from Spurs' 2019-20 season.

🤩 Amazon's All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.



📺 Launching on Prime Video on 31st August.



😆 What are you hoping to see?



😫 What are you dreading to see?#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/SGRxoWjPbT — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) August 13, 2020

Tottenham documentary: All or Nothing release date

A full two-minute trailer for the Tottenham documentary appeared on Amazon Prime Sport's YouTube channel and also revealed August 31 as the release date for All or Nothing. It was previously reported that the Tottenham documentary would be aired following the 2019-20 Premier League season but it has now been confirmed that the documentary will release just a fortnight prior to the 2020-21 Premier League season. The leaked clip showed Mourinho spoking about his vision and plans for Tottenham.

The final trailer for the Tottenham documentary was quickly taken down and set to private last night but the footage was still circulating around social media. The video depicts some of the key Tottenham stars picking up injuries during the course of the campaign. The leaked footage also gave fans a glimpse of how the coronavirus crisis affected Tottenham.

Tottenham's All or Nothing Amazon documentary: What to expect?

Tottenham's 2019-20 season was one like no other with Mauricio Pochettino getting the sack after guiding the club to the Champions League final last season. In the previously-released trailer, it showed Mauricio Pochettino departing Tottenham in November 2019, leading to Jose Mourinho's arrival the next day. In the background, Daniel Levy revealed that only time will tell if it was the right decision to sack the Argentine. The clip also exhibited a number of reactions from Spurs as they found out about the swift managerial change.

Spurs suffered shock exits in their domestic cup campaigns against Norwich City and Colchester United. A few other major events at Spurs during the 2019-20 season included Eric Dier climbing into the stands to have an altercation with a fan who allegedly abused his younger brother. The England international received a four-match ban and a £40,000 fine from the Football Association for the incident. Following the resumption of football, Spurs teammates Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris nearly came to blows at half-time during the 1-0 win over Everton.

Image credits - AP