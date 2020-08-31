Tottenham's New Signing Matt Doherty Forced To Delete 'I Love Arsenal' Tweets

Tottenham Hotspur released a peculiar video of new signing Matt Doherty deleting his old tweets in which he had openly supported and praised Arsenal, their north London rivals. As part of the media activities, the former Wolves defender was asked to delete his past tweets that swore allegiance to the Gunners. Matt Doherty can be seen deleting a couple of tweets from his timeline that was dating back to 2012, where he had tweeted "I love Arsenal forever and ever and ever". Another tweet read: "Yes I am a HUGE Arsenal fan!" The 28-year-old became the club's third signing as they look to restructure themselves in what will be Jose Mourinho's first full season in charge. Doherty joins Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (ex-Southampton) and Joe Hart (free agent) in Tottenham's ranks.

Also Read | Peaky Blinders Star Tom Hardy To Narrate Tottenham's Amazon Prime Documentary

Tottenham unveil new signing Matt Doherty in cheeky fashion

Also Read | Defender Doherty Joins Tottenham From Wolves For £15 Million

Doherty was overjoyed at his unveiling and stated: "My time at Wolves was fantastic, I haven't got a bad word to say about the whole club at all, I just feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.

The full-back has signed a four year deal with the north London side that will keep him at the club until 2024. Matt Doherty will be expected to help Tottenham finish in the top four and the fans will be hoping that the player is able to replicate his top form in north London and help them win a major piece of silverware. The Lilywhites haven't won a trophy in 12 years and the fans will be hoping that under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham can finally find some success.

Also Read | Tottenham Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele Tests Positive For COVID-19

Speaking to the media after completing his transfer to Tottenham, Matt Doherty said: "I am very proud to be joining such a big club. It has the best stadium and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I have seen." The Republic of Ireland international played in all 38 games for Wolves last season and will be hoping to make great impact in this new challenge. With Doherty's arrival, Spurs are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Serge Aurier. The club value Aurier at £18 million and AC Milan have been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Learning Korean To Improve Communication With Tottenham Star Son Heung-min

Image Courtesy: Tottenham Twitter