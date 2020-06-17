Alphonso Davies Breaks Bundesliga Record, Emerges As Fastest Footballer In Germany

Bayern Munich continued exercising dominance in the Bundesliga when they clinched the domestic league title for the eighth season in a row after defeating Werder Bremen on Tuesday. The game saw the sending off of Bayern's rising star Alphonso Davies as well. However, despite the setback, the Canadian prodigy had something more to cheer for, as he registered a new record to his name.

Alphonso Davies clocks top speed for Bundesliga winners

Bayern's @AlphonsoDavies recorded a new top speed for a player this season, setting a new league record in the process 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/XekuceXcpt — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 16, 2020

Alphonso Davies has emerged as one of the breakout stars for Bayern Munich this season, having cemented his spot as the first-choice left-back for the Bavarian giants. The winger-turned-defender is blessed with immense pace, something that was on show against Werder Bremen this week. In the first half, Davies clocked in at a speed of 36.51 km/hr, smashing the Bundesliga sprint record. The Canadian youngster is now officially the fastest player in the Bundesliga.

Alphonso Davies continues to make history at Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich in 2018 after bursting onto the scene with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps. Since his move to the Allianz Arena, he has emerged as one of the brightest prospects for the Bavarians. His stellar run of form this season can be comprehended by the number of appearances he has already managed this season, racking up 42 appearances in all. He has also bagged three goals for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Alphonso Davies’ pacy and skilful display against Borussia Dortmund became the talk of the town earlier last month. The 19-year-old received huge applause from his teammates as well as the fans for his performance against Bayern’s fiercest league rivals. In the game, Davies chased down striker Erling Haaland, who was straight through on goal. His defensive display didn’t go unnoticed by other football stars, with the likes of Declan Rice and Romelu Lukaku praising the defender after the game. In the post-match interview, Bayern captain Thomas Muller nicknamed him the “FC Bayern Road Runner.”

Still evolving as a full-back in Bundesliga: Alphonso Davies

After the game against Dortmund, Alphonso Davies claimed that he is still evolving as a full-back, after his rise as a winger in the MLS. His lack of experience was visible against Werder Bremen when he was sent off after picking a second yellow card, leaving Bayern vulnerable with a man down for the final 10 minutes.

