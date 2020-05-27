Thomas Muller's Antics Leaves Fans In Splits, Calls Alphonso Davies 'roadrunner'

With a 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Matchday 28, Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points to consolidate their hegemony of the Bundesliga. Apart from Joshua Kimmich's marvellous lob, Bayern Munich's 19-year-old left-back Alphonso Davies was also a talking point after the game. Alphonso Davies took social media by storm after he displayed unnatural pace in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund vs Bayern: Thomas Muller compares Alphonso Davies to Roadrunner

Bayern Munich mainstay Thomas Muller compared Alphonso Davies to "Roadrunner" and also delivered up a hilarious impression of the famous cartoon. Thomas Muller, in a post-match interview, talked about Alphonso Davies' role in Bayern Munich. While talking about Alphonso Davies, Thomas Muller said, "He's a player with a lot of heart and a lot of power... extreme power. Sometimes maybe his positioning on the field is not the best, but he gets the opponent thinking, 'Oh, I have time, I have time'. And then 'Meep meep meep meep' the FC Bayern roadrunner comes ahead and steals the ball."

Dortmund vs Bayern: Thomas Muller post-match interview

Dortmund vs Bayern: Davies' response to Thomas Muller

Alphonso Davies admitted that he is often caught out of position. Alphonso Davies added that he is happy about his speed which he thinks he utilises very well. Davies stated that his speed is the key factor in his game. The 19-year-old Canadian prodigy concluded by saying that he is expecting to learn more as the year goes by.

Bundesliga table after Dortmund vs Bayern clash

Bayern Munich are currently at the summit of the Bundesliga table with 64 points to their name. Borussia Dortmund are still second in the league with 57 points after the defeat in Der Klassiker. RB Leipzig (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (53) are third and fourth respectively.