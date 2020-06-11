Kai Havertz Becomes First Player In Bundesliga History To Net 35 Goals Before Turning 21

Kai Havertz is seemingly one of the hottest prospects in European football right now. The German attacking midfielder has been phenomenal since making his Bundesliga debut in 2016. Kai Havertz recently etched his name in the Bundesliga history books after he scored his 35th goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the German top flight. In doing so, the highly-rated midfielder became the fastest player to reach that milestone before turning 21. Kai Havertz, who celebrates his birthday on June 11, is being linked with a big-money move to top European clubs due to his impressive displays with Leverkusen over the last two seasons.

Kai Havertz birthday, Kai Havertz age

Everyone go wish @kaihavertz29 a very happy 21st birthday today!



— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 11, 2020

Kai Havertz birthday

Kai Havertz becomes first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before turning 21

Kai Havertz age: 21 Kai Havertz position: Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

Kai Havertz scored his 35th Bundesliga goal after he slotted past SC Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow over the weekend to round off an impressive team move. Still just 21, Kai Havertz overtook Bayer Leverkusen legend Bernd Schneider to become the highest-scoring Bundesliga player before the age of 21. In fact, he just needs seven more goals to enter Bayer Leverkusen's top 10 list of record goalscorers. This season has been a highly productive one for the Bundesliga starlet. Havertz has registered 15 goals and eight assists from 38 appearances across all competitions for his club over the course of the 2019-20 season.

Kai Havertz transfer news

Chelsea, who are rumoured to have completed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig earlier this week, are rumoured to be interested in the Bayer Leverkusen youngster. Manchester United are also interested in securing the services of the talented midfielder. Liverpool and Real Madrid have also reportedly asked about the availability of Havertz in the upcoming transfer window. It will be interesting to see where the German international ends up if and when he decides to part ways with Bayer Leverkusen in the coming months.

Kai Havertz transfer rumours

Bayer Leverkusen youngster being linked with a move to Chelsea

Chelsea 'prepare £75m Kai Havertz bid' to unite star with Germany teammate Timo Werner. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man Utd have been linked with Havertz while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen, but Chelsea hope to pull off another transfer coup. #CFC
— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 9, 2020

