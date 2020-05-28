Bayern's Alphonso Davies Was Born In A Refugee Camp, Fled To Canada Before Becoming A Pro

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been the talk of the town following his impressive displays in the Bundesliga this season. Alphonso Davies put in another stellar performance against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Tuesday leaving fans in awe of his talent. Following his sudden rise to prominence, some fans on social media asked questions regarding, 'Who is Alphonso Davies?' and 'What is Alphonso Davies age?'

Bundesliga: Who is Alphonso Davies? What is Alphonso Davies age?

Alphonso Davies is 19 years of age and plays as a left-back for Bavarian giants Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. However, despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, growing up as a child was fraught with difficulties for the Bayern Munich prodigy. Alphonso Davies is currently the face of football in Canada but the Ghanaian-born defender spent five years in Africa as a refugee after his family was displaced due to the civil war in Liberia.

Davies' parents fled from their war-torn homeland in Liberia before staying at Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana. Davies recalled his time in Ghana as 'hard to live' as the search for clean water, food and simply staying alive was difficult with each passing hour. Davies' family eventually moved to Edmonton, Canada when the Bayern Munich star was just five years old.

Alphonso Davies football career in Canada

It wasn't long before Alphonso Davies started making a name for himself in football as he was picked up Canadian professional football team Whitecaps FC Residency 2 in 2014 at the age of 14. In February 2016, Davies became the youngest player to sign a contract with the USL club at 15 years and 3 months. Davies soon moved to the Whitecaps FC Residency first team in June 2016 and put in some impressive displays for the MLS outfit, attracting interest from English giants Liverpool and Manchester United. In July 2018 it was announced that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich agreed on a then-MLS-record transfer fee worth $22 million (€20 million) for the services of Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich career

Davies is currently enjoying his breakthrough season with Bayern Munich this season. In 24 Bundesliga appearances, Davies has registered two goals and five assists. Davies has also made four appearances in the Champions League notching up two assists in the European competition. Interestingly, according to data collected by Bayern Munich, Davies is the second-fastest player in the squad, with winger Kingsley Coman being the only player faster than the Canadian prodigy. After the Der Klassiker this week, his teammate Thomas Muller likened Davies to the popular cartoon, "Roadrunner".

