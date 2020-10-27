Kylian Mbappe Recorded The FASTEST Sprint In Last Season’s UCL Ahead Of Alphonso Davies

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recorded the fastest sprint during the 2019-20 Champions League campaign with the Frenchman clocking 33.98km/h against Bayern Munich in the final. Mbappe's top speed in the prestigious competition saw him finish ahead of Bayern's rapid left-back Alphonso Davies and RB Leipzig's Lucas Klosterman. Here's a look at the top 5 fastest sprints in the Champions League during the course of last campaign according to UEFA's records.

Top 5 fastest sprints during the 2019-20 Champions League

Kylian Mbappe sprint speed - 33.98km/h vs Bayern Munich

The PSG forward produced the fastest sprint of the competition 73 minutes into the Champions League final against Bayern as Mbappe reached a top speed of 33.98km/h. The 21-year-old attacker played a pivotal role in guiding PSG to their first UCL final but failed to get them over the line at the final hurdle as Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time. It's likely that Mbappe would be hoping to match or better his previous season's record for the fastest sprint in the UCL this season.

😁🙌🏽👊🏽 #MondayMotivation



Une nouvelle semaine, toujours la même joie de vivre ce rêve chaque jour. @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/lcy5AHcNbN — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 26, 2020

Lucas Klosterman sprint speed - 33.82km/h vs PSG

The RB Leipzig defender came in second on the list for the fastest sprints recorded in the UCL last season, clocking 33.82km/h vs PSG in the semi-final. Unfortunately for Klosterman and Leipzig, PSG ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat.

Hans Hateboer sprint speed - 33.71km/h vs PSG

The Atalanta right-back proved to be a constant threat in attack for the Italian side during their remarkable run in last season's UCL. Hateboer finished third on the list of fastest sprints recorded last season with the Dutchman clocking 33.71km/h vs PSG in the quarter-final. PSG survived a scare and got through to the next stage thanks to two late goals from Marquinhos and Choupu-Moting.

Achraf Hakimi sprint speed - 33.46km/h vs PSG

Achraf Hakimi finished fourth on the list of fastest sprints in the UCL, clocking 33.46km/h for Dortmund vs PSG in the Round of 16. Although Dortmund won the first leg 2-1, PSG recorded a 2-0 win in the second leg to progress to the next stage. Hakimi left Dortmund to join Inter Milan in the summer.

Alphonso Davies sprint speed - 33.37km/h vs PSG

The Bayern Munich left-back enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, helping Bayern to the European crown. Davies recorded the fifth-fastest sprint in the competition at 33.37km/h during the final against PSG in the final. However, Davies has clocked the fastest speed in Bundesliga, sprinting at 36.51km/h during a game against Werder Bremen earlier this year.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Alphonso Davies Instagram