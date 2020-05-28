Man City Facing A Nightmare Schedule As Clubs Meet To Discuss Project Restart Date

Man City could find themselves in the middle of fixture congestion if the FA decides to push the Project Restart date to June 26. English top-tier clubs are scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide the match list with a Premier League return on the cards. Pep Guardiola's side could possibly have to compete in a flurry of fixtures if the Premier League return goes through on June 26, as Man City are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup. Man City also have an extra Premier League fixture to play in that time. Premier League sides Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United could be forced to play a total of four games in eight days, if the Premier League return is scheduled for the last week of June.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable In Training As Barcelona Skipper Puts On A Class Display

Man City fixtures could give Pep Guardiola's squad a hard time

Premier League bosses like Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard are apprehensive about the back-to-back fixtures. As reported by The Sun, Premier League's Executive Chairman Richard Masters is hoping for the league to restart on June 19, which will see the teams playing only twice a week. However, Premier League coaches and managers are fearful that the crunch timing can affect the fitness of their squads. On Wednesday, Premier League clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training as they are confident about the resumption of top-flight football in England.

Also Read | From Buying An Ostrich To Mocking Sir Alex, Paul Gascoigne Aka Gazza Has Many Stories

Four Premier League clubs could play twice a week

According to The Sun, Premier League's final matchday is scheduled on Sunday, August 2, 2020, whereas the FA Cup final is set to be held on Saturday, August 8. This means a June 26 restart will leave Premier League teams just six weekends and five midweeks in the process. During that period of time, nine Premier League matchdays will have to be played out, including two previously-postponed games — Man City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United. To add to this, the FA Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals will have to be adjusted in midweek. A June 26 restart will mean that four teams will have a double-header in the same week.

Also Read | Neymar Moves Down Barcelona's Wishlist, Board Turns Attention To Lautaro Martinez, Pjanic

Man City training

Also Read | Thomas Muller's Antics Leaves Fans In Splits, Calls Alphonso Davies 'roadrunner'

Man City training: Man City's Raheem Sterling concerned about players' fitness

Man City star Raheem Sterling believes Premier League players will require at least a month of training before the league kicks off again. Raheem Sterling's claims were backed by leading physio Gary Lewin, who also said that there is a large possibility that Premier League players will pick up injuries if the league restarts in June. The results of Round 3 of Premier League's coronavirus testing threw up just four positive cases at three clubs in over 1,000 samples.