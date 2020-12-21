ALTW Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Al-Taawoun will be squaring off against Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 21 at 8:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction, ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable ALTW vs SHB playing 11.

ALTW vs SHB live: ALTW vs SHB dream11 prediction and preview

Al Taawon have collected 11 points from their eight games and are in a six-match unbeaten streak. The team, however, have the fewest scored goals (6) but also have conceded the second least (5), the team will look to bridge the gap to the top when they come up against quality opponents Al Shabab, who sit third in the table with 15 points from eight games. The team, however, faced a loss to the hands of Al Qadsiah FC in the Kings Cup of Champions. Based on recent form, our ALTW vs SHB match prediction is a close-fought draw.

ALTW vs SHB live: Al-Taawon vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head

In the last ten games between the two sides, Al-Taawon have won five while Al Shabab have won two. The remaining three games have ended in draws.

ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction: Probable ALTW vs SHB playing 11

Al-Taawon probable 11 - Cássio Albuquerque dos Anjos, Faisel Darwish, Fahd Al Hamad, Hassan Kadesh, Cédric Amissi, Mohammed Abousaban, Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Mutair Al-Zahrani, Malek Al Abdulmonam, Fahad Alrashidi, Abdullah Al-Shammari

Al Shabab probable 11 - Giedrius Arlauskis, Mohammed Salem, Hassan Tambakti, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Al-Zori, Alfred N'Diaye, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Makhete Diop, Fábio Martins, Éver Banega, Nawaf Al-Abed

ALTW vs SHB live: Top picks for ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team

ALTW vs SHB live: Al-Taawon top picks

Sumayhan Al-Nabit

Cédric Amissi

ALTW vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks

Nawaf Al-Abed

Éver Banega

ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction: ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Giedrius Arlauskis

Defenders - Igor Lichnovsky, Fahd Al Hamad, Hassan Kadesh

Midfielders - Alfred N'Diaye, Nawaf Al-Abed, Éver Banega (C), Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Cédric Amissi

Forwards - Fábio Martins (VC), Makhete Diop

Note: The above ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction, ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al Shabab FC Twitter