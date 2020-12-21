ALTW Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Quick links:
Al-Taawoun will be squaring off against Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 21 at 8:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction, ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and the probable ALTW vs SHB playing 11.
Al Taawon have collected 11 points from their eight games and are in a six-match unbeaten streak. The team, however, have the fewest scored goals (6) but also have conceded the second least (5), the team will look to bridge the gap to the top when they come up against quality opponents Al Shabab, who sit third in the table with 15 points from eight games. The team, however, faced a loss to the hands of Al Qadsiah FC in the Kings Cup of Champions. Based on recent form, our ALTW vs SHB match prediction is a close-fought draw.
In the last ten games between the two sides, Al-Taawon have won five while Al Shabab have won two. The remaining three games have ended in draws.
Al-Taawon probable 11 - Cássio Albuquerque dos Anjos, Faisel Darwish, Fahd Al Hamad, Hassan Kadesh, Cédric Amissi, Mohammed Abousaban, Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Mutair Al-Zahrani, Malek Al Abdulmonam, Fahad Alrashidi, Abdullah Al-Shammari
Al Shabab probable 11 - Giedrius Arlauskis, Mohammed Salem, Hassan Tambakti, Igor Lichnovsky, Abdullah Al-Zori, Alfred N'Diaye, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Makhete Diop, Fábio Martins, Éver Banega, Nawaf Al-Abed
ALTW vs SHB live: Al-Taawon top picks
ALTW vs SHB live: Al Shabab top picks
Goalkeeper - Giedrius Arlauskis
Defenders - Igor Lichnovsky, Fahd Al Hamad, Hassan Kadesh
Midfielders - Alfred N'Diaye, Nawaf Al-Abed, Éver Banega (C), Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Cédric Amissi
Forwards - Fábio Martins (VC), Makhete Diop
Note: The above ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction, ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALTW vs SHB Dream11 team and ALTW vs SHB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.