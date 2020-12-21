ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Live Stream; Team News And How To Watch ISL 2020-21

Bengaluru FC will be keen to continue their terrific start to the season when they take on second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Gameweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at 7:30 PM tonight. Mumbai CIty's win over Hyderabad FC yesterday means Bengaluru FC come into the game as the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan faced defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC but have managed to pick up four points in the two games after that. Based on recent performances, our ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC prediction is that both teams will walk away with a point each in a game as they look to avoid defeat in tonight's ISL contest.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live? ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live stream

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the respective team’s social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC team news

Michael Soosairaj isn't expected to be back anytime soon and is likely to miss the remainder of the tournament while Javier Hernandez is doubtful for ATK Mohun Bagan. For Bengaluru FC Ashique Kuruniyan will miss out after a maxillofacial injury and is expected to spend quite a long time in nursing. There are no other known concerns for either team.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC team news - Probable playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Image credits: ISL Media