ATKMB Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020-21 Match Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan will face an undefeated Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 21 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team and the probable ATKMB vs BFC playing 11.

ATKMB vs BFC live: ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Carles Cuadrat will hope that his side is able to carry on its great form, the Blues have stayed unbeaten over the course of six matches so far, with three wins and as many draws. And on the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan too which are a strong team will look to solidifying their position in the top four. The team has won four, drawn one and lost one from their six games.

In terms of team news, Michael Soosairaj is out for ATK Mohun Bagan while Ashique Kuruniyan suffered a nasty injury in Bengaluru FC's last game and will be out for a long time. Based on recent form, our ATKMB vs BFC match prediction there will be no favourites when two in-form teams meet.

ATKMB vs BFC live: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

Today's clash will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. However, Bengaluru FC have clashed in the past with both ATK in the ISL and Mohun Bagan in the I-League.

ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction: Probable ATKMB vs BFC playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Bengaluru FC probable 11 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

ATKMB vs BFC live: Top picks for ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team

ATKMB vs BFC live: ATK Mohun Bagan top picks

Roy Krishna

Carl McHugh

ATKMB vs BFC live: Bengaluru FC top picks

Sunil Chhetri

Dimas Delgado

ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction: ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders - Dimas Delgado, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder

Forwards - Roy Krishna (C), Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (VC)

Note: The above ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team and ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media