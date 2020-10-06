Neymar Bragged About His Salary During PSG Vs Marseille Clash, Reveals Alvaro Gonzalez

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, the Neymar vs Alvaro Gonzalez fight refuses to die down. The duo has been at loggerheads ever since Neymar accused Alvaro Gonzalez of hurling a racist slur at him during the PSG vs Marseille clash last month. The incident led to Neymar being sent off and subsequently banned for two games, with the PSG star then also being accused of making a racist slur against Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai. Now in the latest details to emerge out of the bust-up between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez, the latter has claimed that the PSG forward bragged about his salary to him during the incident.

Breaking | Neymar & Alvaro Gonzalez will both not receive any punishment for alleged racism. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez Escape Punishment In PSG Vs Marseille Bust-up

New Neymar vs Alvaro Gonzalez fight details revealed

The centre-back has now opened up on what went down during the feisty PSG vs Marseille clash, which saw as many as five players sent off. Speaking to Onda Cero, Alvaro Gonzalez claimed that Neymar was bragging about his salary to the defender. Explaining his statement, Alvaro Gonzalez discussed how Neymar told him that the PSG striker earns in a day what the Marseille defender manages to earn in a year. Talking about Neymar’s conduct during Le Classique, Alvaro Gonzalez said that the attacker’s hole game that day was full of provocations.

Also Read: Transfer Deadline Day: Latest From Ligue 1 As PSG Make Late Move For Players

🎙Alvaro Gonzalez 🇪🇸: “Neymar 🇧🇷 told me that he won in one day what I earn in a year, and it's true. I told him I was very happy with my salary. I did not make any racist insults, I will not allow my career and my person to be humiliated. " #PSGOM #PSG #Neymar [@OndaCero_es] pic.twitter.com/4vUKdLDqPp — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 6, 2020

Reiterating his earlier statements when the defender had said he was not a racist, Alvaro Gonzalez once again made the same point, saying that he would not allow his footballing career and himself to be humiliated like this. Gonzalez opened up about the incident, conceding that both he and his family went through a bad time as a result of the controversy. Concluding on the same, Alvaro Gonzalez said that Neymar deserves nothing from him in terms of respect.

Also Read: Neymar Scores 2, PSG Routs Angers 6-1 In French League

Multiple reports in the media had indicated that both PSG and Marseille had submitted video evidence of the concerned players hurling racial abuse at each other. However, the Discipline Commission of the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) last month cleared both Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez of any wrongdoing. The LFP said in a statement said that after evaluating the files and listening to the players and the club representatives, it did not find any sufficient evidence to conclusively prove that the players had made discriminatory remarks.

Also Read: Neymar And Brazil Hold First Practice Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

Image Credits: Alvaro Gonzalez Instagram, Neymar Instagram