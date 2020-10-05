Transfer Deadline Day: Latest From Ligue 1 As PSG Make Late Move For Players

With only hours left before the summer transfer window shuts, Champions League finalists PSG are keen on getting a few deals completed. The defending Ligue 1 champions recently signed Moise Kean from Everton and snapped up midfielder Danilo Pereira from FC Porto, both on loan deals. However, it seems the French giants aren't completely done with their transfer business yet as Thomas Tuchel's side are looking at a loan move to Tottenham star Dele Alli and a permanent move for Lyon's Houssem Aouar on transfer deadline day.

ALSO READ: Mourinho Pats Solskjaer’s Head After 6-1 Thrashing, Similar To Ole's Gesture Last Term

PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 giants sign Kean, Pereira on loan deals

On Sunday, Thomas Tuchel's PSG announced a season-long deal for Moise Kean. Kean joined PSG from Everton and the 20-year-old striker will remain at the French capital until June 30 next year. However, PSG do not have the option to buy the Italian forward once his loan deal comes to an end. Kean joined Everton in 2019, making a total 31 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring twice for the club.

The first day for 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗿𝗮 in his new colors! 🎥❤️💙 #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/R5h8inMJaM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 5, 2020

Earlier on Monday, PSG also announced the arrival of Danilo Pereira on a loan deal. The two-time Primeira Liga champion joined the French outfit from FC Porto. A loan move for Danilo to PSG was considered strange by many given the number of midfielders present at PSG.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru FC To Play Scottish Giants Rangers In 2021 At Ibrox Stadium

Transfer deadline day live: Ligue 1 transfer news live

Earlier this week, reports from Sky Sports claimed that Tottenham had a loan bid from PSG for Dele Alli rejected. However, the Ligue 1 heavyweights are reportedly keen on landing the Englishman at the Parc Des Princes. Rumours linking Dele Alli with a Tottenham exit began after it was reported that the midfielder had a 'falling out" with Jose Mourinho.

PSG still in talks with Tottenham over a loan with possible option to buy deal for Dele Alli - Daniel Levy hasn't made a final decision yet. More follows. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 28, 2020

Reports from The Daily Mail claim that Tottenham Hotspur will receive a £6 million loan offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Dele Alli on transfer deadline day. However, it is believed that Spurs will remain firm on their stance and keep Alli.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Urges Man United To Sign Harry Kane Over Jadon Sancho, Fans Divided

Reports from L'Equipe have claimed that PSG are keen on signing Arsenal's midfield target Houssem Aouar from Lyon. It is believed that Lyon value Aouar at a reported £50m (€55m) and are willing to sell the 22-year-old to their domestic rivals. Lyon reportedly rejected two bids from Arsenal as the Gunners were unable to match their asking price for Aouar.

Michaël Cuisance is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a transfer to Marseille from Bayern. (Source: RMC Sport) pic.twitter.com/i9Od3MC9ql — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 5, 2020

Reports have also claimed that Marseille are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance on a loan deal. Marseille will also have the option to buy the 21-year-old midfielder.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Transfer News: Declan Rice Deal Prepared, Antonio Rudiger Waits For Milan

Image Credits - PSG Twitter, Tottenham Instagram