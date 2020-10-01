Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez Escape Punishment In PSG Vs Marseille Bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr and Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez have surprisingly escaped sanctions after their racism controversy last month. The PSG vs Marseille clash, known as Le Classique, saw tempers flare with as many as five players sent off in the latter stages of the match. Neymar was among the players who were sent off and later claimed that Gonzalez racially abused him as he walked back to the dugout.

Also Read: Champions League Draw Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Draw Live

Neymar suspension: Ligue 1 decides against sanctioning players after PSG vs Marseille bust-up

Champions League finalists PSG went up against Marseille in Le Classique on September 13 in an ill-tempered clash at the Parc des Princes. Neymar was the last of the five players to be sent off after he lashed out at defender Alvaro Gonzalez, who he accused of racism. The former Barcelona man was heard accusing Gonzalez of racism to the fourth official and took to Twitter to slam the Marseille defender. However, later reports emerged that Neymar himself had aimed a homophobic slur at Alvaro Gonzalez during their clash. Furthermore, the Brazilian international reportedly aimed a racist comment at full-back Hiroki Sakai.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues To Offer Two Players In Exchange For West Ham’s Declan Rice

Amidst the allegations, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced a comprehensive investigation into the PSG vs Marseille bust-up. However, the league dropped the Gonzalez and Neymar suspension case citing insufficient evidence to reach a conclusion. In a statement revealed by Sky Sports, Ligue 1 said that they examined the file, heard the players and representatives of the clubs and decided against an Alvaro Gonzalez and Neymar suspension due to lack of evidence.

Marseille further stated that they agreed with the LFP's assessment of the incident and backed Gonzalez. The club stated that the Alvaro is not racist and any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded as the club remain anti-racist.

Also Read: Ligue 1 news: Neymar Could Be Out Of Ligue 1 Until 2021 due To Injury Compounded With racism Allegations

Olympique de Marseille is satisfied with the disciplinary committee’s decision tonight on Alvaro Gonzalez.



Alvaro is not racist, any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded.



Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism. — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 30, 2020

Neymar received a two-match suspension for his red card after he slapped Gonzalez on the back of his head. The PSG star had claimed that he was called a "monkey son of a b**ch" and regretted not hitting the Marseille defender in the face. Gonzalez denied Neymar's claims and suggested that the Brazilian needs to learn to lose and accept it on the pitch.

Along with Neymar, Leandro Paredes received a one-match suspended ban, while Layvin Kurzawa, who kicked out at Amavi, was handed a six-match ban. Amavi was suspended for three games for throwing a punch. His team Dario Bendetto was also suspended for a game.

Also Read: Ligue 1 news: Thiago Silva Explains Why PSG Exit Infuriated Him, Wants Parisians To Learn From Mistakes

(Image Courtesy: PSG, Alvaro Gonzalez Instagram)