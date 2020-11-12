Alvaro Morata Has Had 13 Goals Ruled Offside In 2020, Striker Wishes For 'smaller Feet'

Following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Major League Soccer (MLS), Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata was signed as the Argentine's replacement, albeit on a season-long loan deal by Juventus. Since then, the Spaniard has emerged as the main attacker for the Old Lady, netting six times since the start of the season. However, one massive stat underlines Morata's struggle while dealing with offside rules in Serie A this campaign.

Alvaro Morata offside struggles condensed down to a stat

According to an astonishing stat, 13 Morata goals have been ruled offside since the beginning of the 2020 calendar year. Interestingly, three of those were ruled offside in the Champions League game against Barcelona last month.

Disallowed goals? There have been so many in a short time. I played a great game against Barcelona. Even after the third goal Busquets told me he thought it wasn't offside.



Alvaro Morata has since commented on the same while speaking to El Partizado. The former Chelsea striker, who started in the Netherlands vs Spain clash on Wednesday, jokingly claimed if he had smaller feet, the number of his goals ruled offside could have been reduced.

Morata wants to end his career at Getafe

Morata has been roped in on a season-long loan by Juventus, with the hopes that a deal could be made permanent at the end of the current season. Interestingly, the Spain international is enjoying his third stint with the Allianz Stadium outfit, having played in Turin in 2014 and 2016 as well.

Morata refused to pick the Bianconeri as the club he would want to finish his career at. Neither is it Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. The former Chelsea striker has stated he wants to end his career with LaLiga side Getafe, a club where he rose to fame as an academy player.

Morata key to Andrea Pirlo's Juventus' attack

“I would like the last shirt I wear to be Getafe,” he said. “I have a very good relationship with the President and the people there. I think it’s thanks to them that I’m the player I am,” said Morata. Although the 28-year-old failed to score against the Netherlands on Wednesday, he has been key to Andrea Pirlo's attack and will look to add to his Juventus tally when the Bianconeri return against Cagliari on November 21.

Image courtesy: Alvaro Morata Instagram