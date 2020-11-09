Juventus Transfer News: Club Might Cash In On Ronaldo Contract, PSG Interested In Player?

Cristiano Ronaldo is contracted to his current club, Juventus until 2022 and reports now suggest that the club have come to the conclusion to not offer him an extension beyond that date. The player had a sensational goalscoring season and has gone strong into this one, despite contracting coronavirus twice.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, it is reported that Juventus are reportedly ready to cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo next summer in a bid to cut costs and claw back some transfer funds and would be willing to offer the player €54 million. The publication also claims that Paris Saint-Germain are already monitoring the situation and are waiting for the closing stages of this season to make an official offer.

Other reports too are making rounds, and if they are to be believed, the player's agent Jorge Mendes has already been offering his client to some of Europe's biggest clubs. Earlier this week, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealed that the former Real Madrid player has even been offered to El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Ronaldo has scored 71 goals in 94 appearances for Juventus and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was brought to bring the club Champions League success but has still not been able to help the club get close to landing the title. The club has made quarter-final and Last 16 exits in the last two years of the player's time with the club.

And with the club having faced financial implication of the coronavirus Ronaldo's huge salary is becoming a burden on club finances and now they will be hopeful of recouping some of the £100 million they paid to Real Madrid for the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer in 2018 and as well get him off the wage bill.

PSG are at the front of the queue should Juventus look to offload Ronaldo and it would be appealing to Ronaldo to test himself in another of Europe's big leagues and win Champions League titles.

Ronaldo to link up with Messi?

The prospect of Ronaldo linking up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona is one that is sure to excite football fans across the world, but the likelihood of it happening appears remote. Barcelona too have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic equally and it is out of question for them to afford Ronaldo alongside Messi. Given the Messi saga earlier this season as well, it is highly unlikely to see the player in Camp Nou, with the player likely to leave as his contract expires.

Image credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter