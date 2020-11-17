Amad Diallo Scores Scintillating Solo Goal In Training Ahead Of Man United Switch: Watch

While Manchester United sought for some immediate fixes in the summer transfer window, justified by their purchase of Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani, they also cast an eye on the future with the purchase of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo. And while the Uruguayan has joined up with the Red Devils' U-23 set up, the Ivorian is currently on loan at Atalanta before his January switch. The 18-year-old already has admirers among Man United fans and his latest training ground footage has the supporters purring with glee.

Also Read: Barcelona TURNED DOWN Erling Haaland In 2019 To Instead Sign Kevin Prince Boateng On Loan

Amad Diallo goal has Man United fans excited ahead of January move

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Amad Diallo justified why Man United paid the big bucks to sign him up in the summer. The 18-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal, showcasing his talents before he joins up with his new teammates in Manchester. The Atalanta youngster received a long pass on the right-wing and immediately set his sights on a goal, taking several touches and forcing the defender back. Diallo elegantly switched the ball onto his right foot, eluding his opponent twice with a pirouetting turn and then got past another opposition defender before having a clear shot on target.

Just Amad Diallo twisting up defenders in Atalanta training 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZcHKsUfmX — utdreport (@utdreport) November 16, 2020

Also Read: Man United Financial Results Released One Day Earlier Due To US-based Company's Blunder

The 18-year-old buried the ball in the back of the net much to the delight of Man United fans on social media. The Red Devils have struggled to replace the void at right-wing for over a decade, but Amad Diallo could be the answer to the problems if the youngster can live up to his potential. Fans are excited to see the 18-year-old in action and want him to be promoted to the first team straight away as the Red Devils look to overcome an indifferent start to the season. Some fans believed that Amad Diallo transfer could probably the best piece of business done by chief executive Ed Woodward, who has been under serious scrutiny after Man United's repeated failures in the transfer market.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Set To Extend His Stay With Man United, Hopes To Perform Better This Season

The Red Devils supporters hope that Diallo can step up his game and make them forget No.1 target Jadon Sancho, after an agonising summer saga. The England international was long linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it failed to materialise as Ed Woodward and co. failed to meet Dortmund's £108 million asking price. If Diallo delivers on his promise, it could be a bargain for Man United, who signed him up for £35 million from Atalanta. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are 14th on the Premier League table with three wins in seven games and will look to quickly bounce back as they mount a challenge for Champions League qualification.

Also Read: Alex Telles Recovers From COVID-19, Set To Join Brazil National Team In Uruguay

(Image Courtesy: Amad Diallo Instagram)