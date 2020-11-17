Paul Pogba Set To Extend His Stay With Man United, Hopes To Perform Better This Season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has seen his relationship with the club deteriorate with every passing day, more so with his struggling form for the Red Devils since the start of the current season. The Frenchman's recent comments while with the national team suggested his unhappiness at Old Trafford, hinting at a move away from the club. But a report now rubbishes off these claims.

Deschamps hints at Paul Pogba's struggles with Man United

During the initial days of the international break, France manager Didier Deschamps was quizzed about his thoughts on Pogba's struggle at Man United. The World Cup-winning boss insisted the midfielder cannot be happy with his playing time as well as positioning.

"He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the COVID-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm", said Deschamps. He also claimed that such players find solace when they return to play with their national team, insisting he has no problems with Pogba.

Pogba wages estimated at £290,000 a week

Moreover, Pogba, after playing a key role in France's victory over Portugal, appeared to have slammed Man United while speaking to RTL. "[Playing with France] it's like a window that opens up. It's a breath of fresh air when you come here. We have a truly fantastic squad. When we come here, we're all happy."

Paul Pogba has no problem with Man Utd. His interview was to say he wants to ‘improve his performances’ in this difficult moment - National team can help him for sure, as @philsanfourche reported.



+ #MUFC plans to offer him a new contract by months... and it’s no coincidence 👌🏻 https://t.co/BRX85AFRfr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2020

His comments triggered a wave of anger, along with rumours of his move away from Man United. Interestingly, he has often been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while the Pogba to Juventus talks haven't failed to calm down a bit. Moreover, his contract, which sees him earn £290,000 per week as per Goal, ends at the end of the current season.

Pogba contract extension on cards, his comments misinterpreted

But RTL now suggests Pogba has no problem in extending his contract with Man United. His interview was misinterpreted and he only spoke of improving his performance, claiming the national team could be of utmost help. Moreover, the Red Devils are keen on extending his contract as well, and an agreement could be reached within the next few months.

