Amad Diallo Teases Man United Fans With Posting Travelling Photos Online Ahead Of Transfer

Manchester United fans are eager to see Amad Diallo join the club during January with the Atalanta winger having agreed to join the Red Devils in a £37 million deal in October. The 18-year-old is highly regarded as one of the best players of his generation, and there is a sense of excitement from the Man United supporters to see him in action. Diallo, who himself is keen to make the switch to Old Trafford, teased his followers online by sharing a picture him travelling by aeroplane with his bags packed.

Amad Diallo to Man United: Atalanta youngster could join Red Devils next week after work permit approval

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are in the process of finalising the remaining paperwork for Amad Diallo’s work permit ahead of his expected move to England this month and the 18-year-old has obtained a governing body endorsement. The 18-year-old must obtain a GBE from the Football Association before they can play for their new club according to the new rules post-Brexit, and sources claim that the Amad Diallo transfer remains a formality. Diallo posted a picture of him travelling by plane, with fans excited that he was on his way to Manchester to complete the transfer.

Amad Diallo is now flying to Rome. He’ll complete paperworks and documents to join #mufc, then when everything will be completed [in the next few days] he’ll fly to Manchester. 🔴 #ManUtd @Amaddiallo79 pic.twitter.com/sTQ4BjBuXR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2021

However, reports claim that the teenager is heading to Rome to finalise his UK work permit, and could play for Man United starting next week. Atalanta’s academy has been described as the best in Serie A by Italian sources and last season's Champions League quarter-finalists sold Diallo's Under-19 teammate, Dejan Kulusevski, to Juventus for a reported £29.7 million in 2018. Speaking on New Year's Day, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his excitement to see Diallo join the ranks and revealed that there was just some paperwork left.

Confirmed. Amad Diallo is set to join Manchester United in January and not in June, despite Atalanta trying to keep him on loan until the end of the season. 🔴



Diallo won’t be part Atalanta team for next match against Sassuolo. Solskjaer wants him right now @ #MUFC. 🛫 https://t.co/R8krZaEh0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

The Red Devils bought fellow teenage winger Facundo Pellistri from Peñarol on the same day as Diallo but the Uruguayan moved to England straightaway and has played eight times for the Under-23s and Under-21s. Pellistri has rejoined the first-team training now and could make his senior debut soon and reports suggest that Diallo is likely to follow the same path.

Atalanta were keen to keep the 18-year-old on loan until the rest of the season, with their captain Papu Gomez controversially staring at an exit this month. Man United have rejected the request, as they want the 18-year-old to get acclimatised to the playing style and conditions in England.

