Timo Werner Trolled By Fans After Self-injury While Kicking Corner Flag Vs Man City

Premier League outfit Chelsea signed Timo Werner last summer with the hope of ushering in a new era of dominance in Europe. But the former RB Leipzig striker has failed to live up to the hype, even as the entire team continue to struggle under Frank Lampard, more so following the defeat against Manchester City. Interestingly, the Germany international injured himself during the Chelsea vs Man City clash on Sunday, giving leeway to trolls with social media flooded with memes.

Timo Werner kicks corner flag, appears to injure self during Chelsea vs Man City clash

Chelsea spent £53 million to sign Werner last summer after his scintillating performances in the Bundesliga. But the striker is without a goal in the previous 12 games, casting doubts over his ability to lead the lines for the Blues. His performances were further under scrutiny after his no-show against Man City on Sunday.

Werner memes, however, have started doing the rounds following the embarrassing Premier League results for Lampard. The striker went up to take a corner during the closing minutes of the second half but mistakenly kicked the corner flag, slightly injuring himself. Although the referee allowed the corner to be retaken, it was Mason Mount who decided to step up in Werner's stead.

Fans flood social media with Timo Werner memes

Fans were quick to mock the Chelsea striker after the video went viral on the internet. Several fans slammed Werner, claiming that the corner kick incident summed up his Chelsea career ever since the start of the current campaign. One fan also claimed the former RB Leipzig forward was tackled by the corner flag.

As i said, another Pato and other flop Chelsea's striker — ahmadfarid (@fariidahmad) January 4, 2021

the young man is looking for injury so that he can go and rest — Kelechi💫 Arum💫 (@arum_kelechi) January 3, 2021

Craziest thing is they actually pulled it back as if the flag fouled him 🤣 — This is the way. (@WhatNathSaid) January 3, 2021

How much did they pay and he got tackled by the corner flag 😂😂great buy with Romans money — mark (@iamarkb1980) January 3, 2021

He is hurting so much that Liverpool didn’t take him.. can you imagine thinking all that time that your going to wear the Liverpool shirt playing under klopp but then you end up playing for Lampard?.. it’s destroyed him.. — jack pott (@19klopp19) January 3, 2021

Having managed 24 appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit, Werner has racked up eight goals to his credit, while also bagging six assists. He has four goals in the Premier League, with the number insisting at his struggle in the English top flight.

Lampard left embarrassed after disappointing Premier League results

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne netted a goal each to put the travelling side in front in the first half, despite at least six first-team players missing out on the clash after contracting the novel coronavirus. Although Chelsea were able to contain Man City's attack in the second half, Lampard's men could manage to pull off just one goal, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring in injury time. The defeat spells further trouble for the manager who now has the third-worst win percentage under the Roman Abramovich era.

Image courtesy: AP