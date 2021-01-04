Cristiano Ronaldo Dazzles With Two Goals And An Assist In Juve’s First Game Of 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo carried his exceptional form into the New Year as he scored twice and grabbed an assist in Juventus' 4-1 win over Udinese on Sunday. The Portuguese superstar took his goal tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games and is currently leading the Serie A goalscoring charts. Juve's victory over Udinese in Turin also saw Andrea Pirlo's men move into fifth place in the Serie A standings.

Juventus vs Udinese highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice and creates one in thumping win

Ronaldo scored Juventus' first goal of 2021 just half an hour into the game against Udinese. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner picked up the ball on the left and drove into the box before unleashing a thunderous effort into the far corner. He then played a part in Juventus doubling their advantage as he set up Federico Chiesa just four minutes into the second half.

The hosts went 3-0 up thanks to Ronaldo's second goal on the night. The 35-year-old forward latched onto a pass from Rodrigo Bentancur and slotted the ball past Juan Musso in the Udinese goal. The visitors did manage to get a goal back through Marvin Zeegelar in the dying minutes of the game but Paulo Dybala ensured Juventus won by a three-goal margin as he struck late in injury time.

The 4-1 win for Juventus pushed them up to fifth place on the Serie A table. The Bianconeri now have 27 points from 14 games and are 10 points behind league leaders AC Milan, who have played 15 times.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Portuguese superstar surpasses Pele's goalscoring record

With his two goals on Sunday, Ronaldo took his tally to 758 goals for club and country, surpassing Brazilian icon Pele in the process. Pele registered 757 goals during his playing career at Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil between 1956 and 1977, but now sits third in the all-time list with Ronaldo just one goal behind leader Josef Bican, who scored a total of 759 goals for club and country.

Lionel Messi surpassed Pele a couple weeks ago with the most goals scored for a single club at 644 goals for Barcelona.



Cristiano Ronaldo just equaled Pele's 757 career goals to become the second-highest goalscorer ever.



Ronaldo is currently leading the Serie A top scorers race with 14 goals to his name this season. He has also managed four goals in four Champions League appearances, helping the Old Lady qualify into the Round of 16.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram