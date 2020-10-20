Andrea Pirlo Takes Inspiration From Pep Guardiola As He Chases Titles With Juventus

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo hasn’t made the best of starts to his coaching career, with Juventus drawing 1-1 against Crotone last time out. However, despite the shaky start, the Italian is unbeaten in Serie A with eight points from four games placing the Bianconeri fifth in the Serie A standings. Ahead of the Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv, the 41-year-old Italian has revealed that he is modelling his coaching style after Man City coach Pep Guardiola in an effort to turn the tide.

Andrea Pirlo expresses admiration for Pep Guardiola

The Man City coach is widely regarding as one of the most astute tactical minds in world football, with Andrea Pirlo expressing his admiration for Pep Guardiola as well. Speaking to UEFA.com, Andrea Pirlo called Pep Guardiola as one of the best coaches, claiming that the Man City coach is an example for all managers. The Juventus boss further explained that Pep Guardiola has shown a way forward for young coaches when it comes to promoting a certain type of offensive football.

"[Pep] Guardiola and Cristiano [Ronaldo] are an example. Pep is a role model and Ronaldo a symbol of world football."



Although Andrea Pirlo admitted that each coach has his own ideas, Guardiola is a model for the football movement. The Juventus coach further expounded that he likes Pep Guardiola’s style of play as the 49-year-old is always looking to attack and influence the game to manage situations. While concluding, Andrea Pirlo said that the style of football promoted by Pep Guardiola should be his side’s goal in the future.

"Guardiola is an example for us all. He’s showing and has shown that he’s one of the best. Since his years with Barcelona’s youth team and then by moving up to the first team."



Juventus continue their quest for European success

The Juventus coach will be hoping to follow in Pep Guardiola’s footsteps when it comes to his Champions League record. While the Man City coach has been criticised in recent times for failing to win the European competition with Man City and Bayern Munich, he won the title with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. Although Andrea Pirlo has himself won the competition as a player in 2003 and 2007, he will be looking to become the coach that ends the Bianconeri's 25-year European drought.

Many Juventus coaches in the past have been able to guide the club to domestic success, but a Champions League victory has eluded them. Juventus have come close to winning the title on many occasions, making three appearances in the final since the turn of the century. With his appointment, Andrea Pirlo becomes the latest Juventus coach to take a crack at the continental competition, after Maurizio Sarri was sacked for failing to deliver European success, which is a top priority for the club.

