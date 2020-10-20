Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

After being held by mid-table side Crotone over the weekend, defending Serie A champions Juventus look to make amends when they come up against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. Juventus have struggled in the top European club competition over the past few seasons and look to increase their title tally to three, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus live in India?

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India. The Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus live stream will also be available on Sony LIV App. Besides, the live scores will be regularly updated on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are some more details on how to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus live in India.

Venue: NSC Olimpyski

Champions League live date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 10.25 pm IST

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus prediction and preview

Juventus arrive into the game after being held by Crotone in Serie A over the weekend. Andrea Pirlo will be on the sidelines for the first time in the Champions League after Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the club the previous term. The Turin-based outfit's best performance in the Champions League dates back to 2017 when the team reached the finals of the competition.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv defeated Rukh Vynnyky 2-0 in the previous game. The Ukrainian side are in high spirits as they look to make the most of the opportunity against Juventus at their home turf on Tuesday.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus team news

Andrea Pirlo has struggled in the absence of some key players over the weekend. The Italian manager will have to cope with the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently under self-isolation after contracting the novel coronavirus while on national duty.

Besides, the likes of Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt and Weston McKennie are set to miss out on the away game. On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv have almost the entire squad match fit with Mykyta Burda being the only exception. The player has been on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to return only in March next year.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus prediction

Juventus start off as the favourites to win the opening Champions League game.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter