Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Eye Swoop For Dybala With Argentine Out Of Favour At Juventus

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly plotting a sensational move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the next transfer window. It is believed that Dybala has fallen out of favour with new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo, having failed to make a single appearance for the Bianconeri in Serie A this season. Reports claim that Chelsea are planning to take advantage of Dybala's contractual situation at Juventus, which could see the Blues land the 26-year-old at a 'cheap' price.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues to sign Paulo Dybala in January?

According to reports from Italy's Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea are keen on signing Paulo Dybala after it was reported that the Argentine has fallen out of favour with Pirlo. Dybala hasn't made a single appearance for Juventus this season, ever since Pirlo took charge of the club in the summer. It was previously reported that Pirlo had informed Dybala he wasn't going to be part of his plans for the future but the star forward opted to stay in Turin and fight for a starting berth.

Dybala's current deal with the Old Lady expires in the summer of 2022 and the Argentine is reportedly valued at a whopping £72 million (€80m) with Juventus now in a dilemma on whether to keep or sell the forward. Reports from ESPN have claimed that Juventus are planning to offer Dybala a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025 but The Sun have stated that contract negotiations between the club and player have now reached a standstill. Although Chelsea spent over £230m (€252m) on arrivals in the summer, it appears that Dybala is still a target for the west London side.

Chelsea are planning to take advantage of Paulo Dybala’s contractual situation at Juventus and sign the Argentine playmaker on the cheap, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, via ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PmX84DLkx7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 15, 2020

Paulo Dybala to Chelsea? Fans on social media react to reports

Fans on social media have also wondered how Dybala might fit in Lampard's starting line-up due to their abundance of high-quality attackers including Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. On Twitter, one asked, "what formation will Lampard play if we sign Dybala?", while another felt that Dybala might be a replacement for Olivier Giroud, "I can see Dybala as a potential replacement for Giroud but there is a big size difference between the two."

Dybala was linked with a move away from Juventus in the summer when reports claimed that Man United were keen on swapping Paul Pogba with the Argentine. Dybala was also linked with a move to Barcelona to potentially replace Lionel Messi if the 33-year-old left the Camp Nou. Reports from The Daily Mail claim that the arrival of former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata at Juventus was a hint that Pirlo wasn't interested in keeping Dybala at Turin.

Dybala scored 17 goals and notched up 14 assists for Juventus across all competitions last season. However, he hasn't played for the defending Serie A champions since suffering a muscle injury in a Champions League game against Lyon back in August. Dybala is expected to miss Juventus' clash against Crotone this weekend as well due to injury.

Image Credits - Paulo Dybala Instagram