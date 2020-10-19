Man City Defender Laporte Sends Wishes To Van Dijk After Liverpool Star Suffers ACL Injury

The thrilling Merseyside derby saw two of the most in-form Premier League teams battle it out for an all-important three points. Liverpool's attempt to halt Everton's winning streak succeeded partly with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. But, the game also saw some difficult moments for the Anfield faithful with defender Virgil van Dijk suffering a knee injury. Following the injury setback, Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has now sent warm wishes to the Dutchman.

Liverpool release Van Dijk injury report

Van Dijk was subject to a brutal challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the sixth minute. The defender was subsequently withdrawn five minutes later and was taken to the hospital for further tests after the game. The results of the medical tests were made public by Liverpool on Sunday.

The Liverpool statement read: "The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted. And further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed."

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte's heartwarming message for Van Dijk

Following confirmation on the Van Dijk surgery report, the Liverpool club-record signing took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the same. The Netherlands international expressed his gratitude to his fans for sending out heartwarming wishes after the injury. He also sent out an assurance that he will return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.

Sorry bro. Best of luck for the quick recovery, never neither fun nor rejoicing even as rivals 💪🏼 https://t.co/p9sET2sNPd — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) October 18, 2020

Man City defender Laporte displayed exceptional sportsmanship, penning a few words on Van Dijk's injury. He retweeted Van Dijk's tweet, with a caption in support of the Liverpool big man. Laporte wrote: "Sorry bro. Best of luck for the quick recovery, never neither fun nor rejoicing even as rivals."

When will Van Dijk return to action?

Although it has been confirmed that Van Dijk will undergo surgery for his knee injury, the club has provided no time scale for his return on the field. However, some reports claim that the Dutch international could go on to miss the entire season. The Liverpool statement only states that the player will begin his recovery program after the surgery under the guidance of the club's medical team.

Image courtesy: Aymeric Laporte Instagram, AP