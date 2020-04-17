Former Barcelona Star Javier Mascherano Rooting For Neymar Return, Wants 'MSN' Reunited

Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano is hoping for the return of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Neymar Jr at Camp Nou. Neymar departed for PSG after a successful stint with Barcelona in 2017. However, he has been frequently linked with a return with Lionel Messi reportedly demanding his signing.

Also Read | Neymar hosted dinner party for entire PSG squad before UCL comeback win over Dortmund

Neymar transfer news: Mascherano recalls Barcelona vs Juventus UCL final

Javier Mascherano said that he recently saw the 2015 Champions League final in Berlin. He asserts that he was impressed by the splendid display of the MSN trio- Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. He further adds that the trio added an extra edge to the way Barcelona played. Barcelona were up against Juventus in the final. The Catalan giants defeated Juventus 3-1, courtesy of goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Also Read | Lionel Messi-Neymar reunion possible at Barcelona, says ex-vice president Emili Rousaud

Neymar transfer news: Mascherano hopes for Brazilian's return to Barcelona

The Match Of Our Lives

In collaboration with the United Nations we want to share with you this message

.

.

O Jogo de Nossas Vidas

Em colaboração com as Nações Unidas, queremos compartilhar com você esta mensagem#MatchOfOurLives #COVID19 #Solidarity #Together @UN @UNGeneva pic.twitter.com/yMvGEOsYC7 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 11, 2020

Mascherano stated that he hopes to see Neymar return to Barcelona soon and hoped to see the famed MSN attack (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) back in action. "It would be a joy for the club as well as the fans all over the world," added Mascherano. Mascherano spent eight seasons with Barcelona before departing for Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune in 2018.

Also Read | Who is Tiago Ramos? Neymar's mother's 22-year-old boyfriend supports Real Madrid

Neymar transfer news: Swap deal involving Griezmann?

There has been frequent Neymar transfer news, suggesting a return to Barcelona. The player was on the verge of a Camp Nou return last season, but PSG reportedly pulled out at the last minute, saying that they didn't want to engage in any deal with the club. However, latest reports suggest that Barcelona might finally get their hands on their former star with a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann. It is reported that Griezmann, who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last season, has fallen out of favour with manager Quique Setien. The manager might agree to a swap deal with Neymar returning to Camp Nou, with the French World Cup winner going the other way.

Also Read | Neymar Approves Of Mother's Relationship With 22-year-old Model And Gamer On Social Media