Lionel Messi Can Win You Every Game: Mario Balotelli Heaps Praise On Barcelona Star

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli has lauded Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, as the best player in the world. The Italian forward is a huge admirer of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and has once again heaped praise on Messi. In the past, Balotelli spoke on what it meant to watch the Barcelona captain play.

Also Read | Lionel Messi-Neymar reunion possible at Barcelona, says ex-vice president Emili Rousaud

Mario Balotelli praises Lionel Messi

Mario Balotelli was asked about the one player he believed had the ability to make a difference in the game all alone. The Italy international was quick to exclaim that Lionel Messi possessed the brilliance to change the game all by himself. He also asserted that Messi made the difference in every game he played, whether it be scoring or playmaking.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to stay put at Barcelona despite board's ongoing civil war: Quique Setien

Mario Balotelli praises Lionel Messi, opposes Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

A year back, Mario Balotelli praised Lionel Messi when the Argentine international scored the 600th goal in his mesmerising football career. The Serie A striker was watching Messi play in the Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Liverpool. Messi scored a brace in Barcelona's 3-0 first-leg victory at Camp Nou. Balotelli then mocked Cristiano Ronaldo via an Instagram story, saying, "for the good of football, please do not compare him with Juventus' number 7 (Ronaldo)."

Also Read | Serie A's latest plans to finish season include playing games South of Italy, every 3 days

Mario Balotelli praises Lionel Messi: Striker excludes Cristiano Ronaldo in Best XI

Mario Balotelli's preference of Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo was visible when he excluded the Portuguese international from his Best XI, while Messi made the cut. The exclusion of Ronaldo raised eyebrows, while the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Antonio Cassano completed his Best XI attacking trio alongside Messi.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Official warns against resuming Serie A without vaccine availability