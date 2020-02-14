Andres Iniesta Releases Trailer For New Documentary Titled 'The Unexpected Hero'

Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez formed the crux of a Barcelona midfield that dominated LaLiga for years at a stretch. With Sergio Busquets mopping up behind the Spanish midfield duo, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez would go on to win nine LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles along with a host of other domestic cups. Andres Iniesta’s glorious career at the Nou Camp will now be immortalised with a documentary titled, ‘Andres Iniesta, The Unexpected Hero’. The Andres Iniesta documentary trailer was released earlier this week.

Me alegra poder anunciaros el estreno del documental "Andrés Iniesta, El héroe inesperado".

⚽ Próximamente, en @RakutenTV_ES. Ver trailer 👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/RWsitZh3L0 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) February 11, 2020

Andreas Iniesta, The Unexpected Hero: Andres Iniesta documentary trailer released

The Andres Iniesta documentary will follow the impressive life and career of the legendary Barcelona midfielder. Iniesta rose through the ranks at Barcelona after a difficult start at Barcelona’s famed academy, La Masia. Andres Iniesta was promoted to the main team at Barcelona back in 2002. Interestingly, Pep Guardiola was among the first to spot the Spanish creative midfielder’s undoubted potential, famously to Xavi Hernandez that Andres Iniesta was “going to retire us all”.

On the international front, Andres Iniesta would go on to register match-winning performances on multiple occasions. The 2010 World Cup was when the Barcelona great etched his name in the country’s history. Iniesta went on to score the only goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands; the goal that would give Spain their first-ever World Cup, two years after the clinching the 2008 Euro Championships.

The Andres Iniesta documentary trailer was released earlier this week and will reportedly cover his stellar rise through the ranks both at club and international level. The documentary will also extend its coverage to his arrival at Japanese club Vissel Kobe, where he is currently plying his trade. The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Pep Guardiola and fellow midfield mainstay Xavi Hernandez will also feature in the documentary on the glorious career of Andres Iniesta.

