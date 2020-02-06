Angel Di Maria Says That He Wasn't Given A Jersey Number Of His Choice At Man United

Angel Di Maria is a key man in PSG's star-studded squad. The Argentine has a knack of finding the gaps and can slot the ball behind the net with immense power. The midfielder is widely cherished in France's capital. However, things were quite different during his days at Manchester. Angel Di Maria joined Manchester United in 2014 for an amount of £59.7 million. His one year stint at Manchester United was abysmal. Di Maria scored only 3 goals in the 27 appearances he made in the season. Angel Di Maria recently revealed that he was forced by Manchester United to wear their iconic No. 7 jersey.

Di Maria wanted to wear no11 jersey at Manchester United

Angel Di Maria stated that he wanted to wear the No. 11 jersey at Manchester United as he always preferred to wear that number. However, Adnan Januzaj was wearing the No. 11 jersey at that time. As a result, Di Maria was handed the No. 7 jersey.

Angel Di Maria moved to PSG the next season and since then, he has been donning his favourite No. 11 jersey. Manchester United suffered a major loss in Di Maria's deal as he was sold for just £44.3m to PSG. The 31-year-old had many other issues with the club and their management. Di Maria is enjoying a successful spell at PSG since the time he left Manchester United. Di Maria has won a total of 9 major trophies at PSG which includes three Ligue 1 titles.

"PSG is very important to me. They welcomed me with open arms in a period when I was finding it difficult in Manchester. I came here with ambition, and determination to succeed. Little by little, I showed that I was capable, that I could help the club achieve great things. I always do my best to help the club succeed," said Di Maria.

