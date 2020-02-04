Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

It looks like everything is not well in Paris. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and star Kylian Mbappe were recently involved in a dispute during the team's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. According to L'Équipe, the officials at PSG held a meeting between the manager and the player to settle their matter. However, things didn't go as planned. L'Équipe reported that Kylian Mbappe refused to apologise to Thomas Tuchel for his unethical behaviour on the pitch.

Mbappé no parece muy contento con el cambio... pic.twitter.com/UxwA1wSERe — Iván Vargas (@iwanvargas) February 1, 2020

Kylian Mbappe is not sorry for his behaviour

Kylian Mbappe has clearly stated that he is not going to apologise to anyone. The report also suggests that Kylian Mbappe admitted that his reaction was over the top. He didn't do it to disrespect Icardi and Cavani. Kylian Mbappe was criticised a lot on social media for his rude behaviour towards his coach. Fans also accused him of making fun of the whole incident instead of talking about it in a serious manner.

Many reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe has refused to extend his contract with PSG. The French striker has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the last few transfer windows. However, PSG won't let the superstar leave easily. Looking at his stardom, the Paris-based club may sack Tuchel if Mbappe demands it.

Liverpool have also been linked with Mbappe. The star thinks highly of the club. However, Klopp had denied all such rumours by claiming that Mbappe was too expensive for Liverpool.

PSG are currently on the top spot of the Ligue 1 table with 55 points in 22 games. They will face Dortmund in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash.

