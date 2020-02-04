Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Kylian Mbappe has taken the footballing world by storm. He is one of the top targets for every club. Some say that he has the potential to outperform Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the long run. Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Kylian Mbappe. Zinedine Zidane is interested in getting Mbappe in his side.

Liverpool are another team alongside Real Madrid with whom Mbappe is being linked. However, Jurgen Klopp has clearly stated that Liverpool can't afford to buy Mbappe as his fee is too much for them. However, it does not take long for things to change in football.

Liverpool should sacrifice Mohamed Salah for Kylian Mbappe?

The big question is who will Kylian Mbappe replace in Liverpool's squad. According to former Liverpool player Charlie Adam, Mohamed Salah should be replaced with Kylian Mbappe. Charlie Adam, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, stated that if Liverpool get Mbappe, they should let go of Mohamed Salah.

“I think it would be very difficult in terms of where he plays. I think [Roberto] Firmino is a massive link to how Liverpool play and what they try to do. Since Salah and [Sadio] Mane have been in the door, they’ve been sensational. I’d go for Salah. Yeah [Salah out, Mbappe in]. You’d have to. If I’m going to spend £150million, £200million on Mbappe, he’s going to be playing every week,” said Charlie Adam



Mohamed Salah vs Kylian Mbappe in the 2019-20 season

🇪🇬 Salah this season:

3️⃣3️⃣ games

1️⃣8️⃣ goals

0️⃣9️⃣ assists



🇫🇷 Mbappe this season:

2️⃣5️⃣ games

2️⃣2️⃣ goals

1️⃣3️⃣ assists pic.twitter.com/LgFMMAe97e — Goal (@goal) February 4, 2020

Problem at Paris

Kylian Mbappe is already a superstar at the tender age of 21. The French striker is on a different level compared to other players of his age. Mbappe was a crucial player for the France national team in their 2018 World Cup triumph. Every major European club wants to sign Mbappe, but PSG are not ready to let go of the player.

However, there was a video which went viral on the internet. In the video, Mbappe can be seen arguing with PSG's manager Thomas Tuchel after the latter substituted him off. There are also rumours that Mbappe is yet to sign another contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions and can leave PSG at the end of the season.

Mbappé no parece muy contento con el cambio... pic.twitter.com/UxwA1wSERe — Iván Vargas (@iwanvargas) February 1, 2020

