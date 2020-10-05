Angry Patrice Evra Asks To QUIT Sky Job, Claims Some People At Man United 'need A Slap'

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been heavily critical of his former club this season. In the past, Patrice Evra has expressed his displeasure at the way the club has dealt with transfers while also expressing his unhappiness with Man United’s performances on the field. Now, after the Man United vs Tottenham game which saw the Red Devils lose 6-1 at home, Patrice Evra has once again been scathing in his criticism of the club.

Also Read: Man United And Liverpool HUMILIATED After Appalling Performances In Premier League

Sensational Evra rant on air after Man United vs Tottenham game

Patrice Evra was on air with Sky Sports covering the Premier League highlights when the 39-year-old had an emotional post-match outburst. Speaking after the Man United vs Tottenham game, Patrice Evra said that just like Alexis Sanchez had earlier revealed how he wanted to end his contract at Man United after his first training session, he would like to end his contract with Sky as well.

Patrice Evra admitted that since he is a passionate Man United supporter, it hurts him to speak the truth about the club. Evra also conceded that this is difficult for him since there needs to be some filter when one speaks on TV, as he called Man United’s performance a shambolic one. The former Man United defender criticized all the players, saying that they had disappointed all fans with their performance in the Man United vs Tottenham fixture.

Also Read: Evra Asks Man United Fans To Buy Sancho, Messi On PlayStation After Spurs Humiliation

Patrice Evra with a passionate speech after Man United's 6-1 defeat.



📹 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/cdPU7bUZYP — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 4, 2020

Patrice Evra like most United fans, isn’t a happy man right now. He’s really hurt — Ghana Manchester United Supporters' Club(Official) (@GhanaMUSC) October 4, 2020

Patrice Evra is every Man United fan’s spokesperson. — HP (@harrypinero) October 4, 2020

Referring to the Man United vs Tottenham game, Patrice Evra said that many people at the club need a slap right now, considering the state of Man United. He also admitted that he was really angry with the club’s performance, admitting that it was difficult to talk about it as he is a positive person. The Frenchman concluded by saying that while he doesn’t care about the result, it is the same story every year with Man United, and he would rather comment on games of other clubs if he keeps working for Sky.

Also Read: Arsenal Wins 2-1 To Leave Sheffield United Without A Point

Evra's criticism of Ed Woodward that earlier went viral

This is not the first time Patrice Evra has been critical of his former club and its players. Last month, another Evra rant had gone viral, in which the former defender criticised chief executive Ed Woodard for trusting others too much. Talking about the club’s transfer activity, Patrice Evra said that the club is sending the wrong people to negotiate transfers, as he warned about the dangers of leaving transfer negotiations to people who are not from the footballing world.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News LIVE: Cavani, Telles To Be Announced Soon; Dembele Talks On

Image Credits: Patrice Evra Instagram