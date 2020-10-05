Man United And Liverpool HUMILIATED After Appalling Performances In Premier League

The past weekend saw some scintillating football in the Premier League, placing its bet on being arguably called the best league in Europe. Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool were humiliated mercilessly, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa putting up undoubtedly, their best performances respectively, in the competition this season.

Premier League results leave fans shellshocked, Man United humiliated by Spurs

Man United suffered their second defeat in the Premier League with just three games into the competition. The Red Devils began with a sense of urgency to score at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes netted the opener from the spot in the second minute. But the lead lasted merely two minutes when Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son struck twice to turn the tie around.

Besides, Harry Kane bagged two goals against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, including one from the spot. Serge Aurier also scored once for Jose Mourinho, who was visibly impressed with Spurs’ performance against his former club. Indeed, the defeat was catastrophic, which could raise questions on Solskjaer’s ability to lead from the sidelines further.

The defeat has set some unwanted records for Man United. The Old Trafford outfit have lost two opening home league games for the first time since the 1986-1987 season. The Red Devils conceded six goals in a game only for the third time in the Premier League, leaving them struggling at the 16th spot in the competition.

Aston Villa sink Liverpool at home

This wasn't the end for an eye-catchy and thrilling football over the weekend. What followed at Villa Park was nothing short of surprising. Aston Villa couldn't turn up any better against Liverpool than they did on Sunday. The Lions, who arrived into the game at the back of a defeat against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup, ran riot against the defending Premier League champions at home.

It was raining goals at the Villa Park since the second minute when Ollie Watkins opened the scoring after a goalkeeping debacle from Adrian. The striker doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, with Trent-Alexander Arnold missing out on his usual groove while defending the right flank.

Premier League results leave Liverpool surprised

Although Mohamed Salah pulled one goal back, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Ollie Watkins scored again to make it 4-1 with the first-half whistle. The second half wasn't any less intriguing. Despite having a comfortable lead in the game, Dean Smith's men did not let loose and went on to finish the game with a massive 7-2 scoreline.

Recent arrival Ross Barkley scored once, while midfielder Jack Grealish bagged a brace to end up on the winning side of one of the most interesting games in recent times. Salah again pulled one goal back, but his efforts could not avert a humiliation away from home. The Reds now sit fifth on the Premier League table, while Carlo Ancelotti's Everton lead the competition with four victories in four games.

Image courtesy: AP