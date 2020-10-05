Man United Transfer News LIVE: Cavani, Telles To Be Announced Soon; Dembele Talks On

Fans and club legends have called out the Manchester United board time and again for their lack of activity in the transfer window this summer. The criticism seems to have aggravated after the humiliating 6-1 defeat inflicted by Tottenham Hotspur, their second home defeat in as many games in the Premier League. Amid the mounting criticism, Man United transfer news this week hints at two arrivals on deadline day - Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles.

Cavani, Telles transfer to Man United to be announced soon

According to a report by Sky Sports, Man United will complete the signings of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Edinson Cavani and Porto's Alex Telles on Monday. The Red Devils have had a quiet transfer window, having roped in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek early on.

Cavani has been without a club for the past few months after his PSG contract ended in June. The club's all-time top scorer will join Man United as a free agent. He is expected to bring in some much-needed experience in Man United's frontline that has been largely missing over the past few seasons.

Will Sancho transfer to Man United be completed?

Man United's defensive liabilities were exposed by Spurs on Sunday. The backline lacked the vigour to defend against Jose Mourinho's men, conceding six goals in a single game only the third time in their Premier League history. The signing of Telles from Porto will provide some decent competition to Man United left-back Luke Shaw, who was exposed at Old Trafford this week.

Besides the arrival of Cavani and Telles, Man United transfer news has frequently hinted at the Jadon Sancho transfer over the past several months. According to the recent Sancho transfer updates, the England international could join Man United on the final day of the summer transfer window, having missed Dortmund's game against SC Freiburg.

Dembele transfer talks on with Barcelona

Despite the Sancho transfer talk, Man United do not wish to suffer any last-minute setback in their transfer policy. Hence, the club is still negotiating with Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele. The former Dortmund man, who has failed to live up to the hype at the Camp Nou, could move to Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal. However, Barcelona expect the Red Devils to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal.

Image courtesy: Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Ousmane Dembele Instagram